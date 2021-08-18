Taking The Fight Against COVID-19 Global: Curran Biotech's Capture Coating™ Now Available Via Distribution In The UK, Canada, Ireland, And Throughout The USA

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capture Coating ™ , the easy to apply coating that transforms everyday air filters into virus fighting front-line tools in the battle against COVID-19 is expanding its availability and distribution into Canada, the...

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capture Coating ™ , the easy to apply coating that transforms everyday air filters into virus fighting front-line tools in the battle against COVID-19 is expanding its availability and distribution into Canada, the UK, and Ireland through new distribution routes.

Professor Shay Curran, Curran Biotech founder and Trinity College, Dublin Ireland alum, welcomes Brad Silvaggio from ViruSolve, western Canada's leader in environmental infection control, Jay Lyall from the Decon Group Unlimited ( Burlington, Ontario), Roy Barroso from CNET Building Maintenance Services ( Ontario), Paul Howlett of Sudelac Limited of Scotland, and Ireland's John Sweeney from RDI Systems to a growing global distribution network.

" Capture Coating ™ filters viral aerosols in the air and allows people to gather safely indoors —working with our new expanded global partners accelerates our efforts to get this powerful tool to everyone," says Curran. "If you are concerned about the safety of air indoors, just ask your building supervisor or facilities manager for Capture Coating ™ by name." The coating is easy to apply and rejects liquid-based contaminants like COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, influenzas—even rhinoviruses.

Curran Biotech treated filters operate normally with regard to dust and other dry particulates but reject aqueous/liquid-phase contaminants. Because the coronavirus in its most infectious state is surrounded by an aqueous liquid-phase environment, Capture Coating ™ physically stops the virus at the surface of the air filter.

"Serious problems require serious solutions," says Brad Silvaggio of Canada's ViruSolve, " Capture Coating ™ makes ordinary air filters better: "it stops the virus, but air flow is unaffected. We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to launch Curran Biotech Capture Coating ™ in Canada. With what seems to be a never-ending pandemic and health advisories due to forest fires being but a few concerns, it is good to know we have help in the fight to keep our indoor air quality safe. We especially look forward to offering protection in getting our kids back to school by enhancing existing HVAC filtration at a fraction of the cost compared to upgrading filters and in some cases entire HVAC systems."

"We are making a difference every day in the fight against COVID-19 and other viruses with Capture Coating ™ " in all sectors — including energy, transport, manufacturing, hospitality, and education. "Sudelac is delighted to be rolling out Capture Coating throughout the United Kingdom to apply to HVAC filters and we are extremely confident that its use can have a significant impact on reducing airborne transmissions of the virus indoors" — Paul Howlett, Managing Director, Sudelac Limited.

John Sweeney of RDI Systems, the distributor for Ireland & EU, believes that Capture Coating ™ from Curran Biotech will greatly enhance the performance of filters and will be an essential safeguard for personnel returning to the office/work environment. RDI leverages Capture Coating ™ as part of a multi-tiered approach to ensure clean, safe environments. "It is ideal, says Sweeney, "for any facility including healthcare, industrial, and leisure/hospitality."

"Please reach out to our expanded network of distributors to get Capture Coating ™ today, implores Curran. " Delta is only the first of a number of Covid variants that will hit us all". In the USA, please reach out to Prohealth2020, M.A.N.S Distributors, Inc., CC Distributors or contact Curran Biotech to find Capture Coating ™ near you.

About Curran Biotech Curran Biotech is a materials manufacturing company that provides nanocoatings to biochemical, chemical, energy, and construction industries including water-repellent and virus-stopping coatings for fabrics/filters. The newest product, Capture Coating™, is designed and formulated for all types of fabrics/filter media using patented nanotechnology that imparts superhydrophobicity, non-toxicity, and breathability.

Media & Sales Contact

Dr. Shay Curran www.curranbiotech.com 316870@email4pr.com +1-832-671-6647

ViruSolve; Brad @virusolve.ca Sudelac Limited; info@sudelac.com RDI Systems; info@rdisystems.ie Decon Group Unlimited; jay@deconag.com CNET Building Maintenance Services; rbarroso@c-net.ca Prohealth2020; dan@prohealth2020.com M.A.N.S Distributors, Inc.; info@mans.us CC Distributors; info@ccdistributors.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taking-the-fight-against-covid-19-global-curran-biotechs-capture-coating-now-available-via-distribution-in-the-uk-canada-ireland-and-throughout-the-usa-301357701.html

SOURCE Curran Biotech