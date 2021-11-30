Taking cloud transformation further, faster. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report today announced the renewal of its joint business group with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Building on a 13-year relationship, Accenture and AWS will make an additional joint investment over the next five years to help clients spur innovation on the Cloud Continuum and accelerate business value at scale by delivering solutions through the Accenture AWS Business Group (AABG).

On the heels of thousands of cloud projects, the extended AABG relationship announced today will help organizations address the technology, human and business dimensions of cloud change at scale with greater speed and certainty. Accenture's investment with AWS brings timely resources for Accenture Cloud First, a multi-service group providing the full stack of cloud services created specifically to help clients become cloud-first businesses so they can accelerate their digital transformation, innovate faster and create differentiated, sustainable value.

Over the next five years, Accenture will develop a range of new accelerators to address the biggest challenges in cloud migrations with the goal of enabling AWS innovations to be adopted up to 50% faster. As part of this investment, Accenture will also continue to invest in data-driven solutions for talent development and organizational change, which are critical and often cited as a key barrier to realizing cloud value.

The extended relationship will help clients achieve industry differentiation by tapping into the unparalleled AABG joint portfolio of 175 assets and 20,000 cloud specialists who hold 24,000 AWS certifications - making Accenture among the top systems integrators in the world with vast AWS resources. To date, Accenture and AWS have co-created nearly 40 solutions for 16 industries with proven use-case relevance in order to jumpstart client value.

In today's hyper-competitive era of compressed transformation, organizations must implement change under tremendous time pressure. For Generali Vitality, a subsidiary of one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers, their wellness business group needed to scale quickly to reach new customers. Working with Accenture and AWS to tap into cloud-native technology, Generali Vitality is now able to roll out new features at the push of a button to continuously improve their products and engage customers.

"We have successfully launched in multiple European markets and our user base is constantly growing. Part of this journey has been enabled by smart use of cloud native technology and Accenture's outstanding software engineering capabilities," said Simon Guest, CEO of Generali Vitality.

"We've learned through experience that our customers' success often hinges on two key factors: speed and the ability to adopt new ways of working," said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales and marketing at AWS. "Our investment to create reusable accelerators and mechanisms with Accenture is intended to make cloud transformation and change programs easier and more predictable — so customers can continuously innovate and lead their industries."

"On the Cloud Continuum, breakthrough innovations will continue at a rapid pace. Harnessing those innovations for competitive advantage will require a commitment to permanent reinvention," said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. "Together, we're investing with AWS to help companies prioritize and invest in people transformation as much as tech transformation, which yields an average of 60% higher cloud return on investment."

Launched in 2015, the Accenture AWS Business Group combines the resources, technical capability and industry knowledge of Accenture and AWS to help enterprises unlock innovation, drive business value and support growth through cloud adoption and transformation. Accenture has been recognized by AWS with several awards, including 2021 AWS Global System Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year for US.

