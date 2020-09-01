Takeya USA's Co-Founder John Lown To Transition From CEO To Chairman

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeya USA, the Southern California company known for its expansive growth in the global hydration market, announced today that the company's Co-Founder John Lown is transitioning from his role as CEO to Chairman, effective September 1, 2020. Lown will continue to serve on Takeya's Board of Directors and will also act as an advisor to the brand, consulting on product innovation and development. Takeya's current President and COO, Ken Tran, will step in as the company's new CEO.

Lown co-founded Takeya USA in 2008 alongside Hiroshi Taketani. Over the past 12 years, Takeya has become one of the fastest growing active fitness brands specializing in insulated hydration solutions for people on-the-go. Takeya continues to expand into the lifestyle and wellness sectors by introducing a variety of new products to their collection of homeware goods including the Traveler mug and most recently, the Tumbler.

"I am very proud of what the Takeya team has accomplished over the past 12 years and am delighted to watch the company continue to grow," said Lown. "As Takeya moves towards its next chapter, I have no doubt that the brand will succeed under the guidance and leadership of Ken. I look forward to continuing to support Takeya as Chairman."

Tran, an entrepreneurial self-starter with more than 20 years of leadership experience, has been with Takeya for the past three years. He is an experienced C-Level executive with the passion for leading culture transformations, building high performance teams and implementing manufacturing and brand strategies that significantly enhance shareholder value. Prior to joining Takeya, Tran worked alongside Lown at Snapware Corporation, where he served as COO and helped lead the sale of Snapware to World Kitchen, growing distribution and broader consumer support. Additionally, Tran has founded and assumed the role or CEO at many companies including POP Displays and MonSpa.

"I am excited to lead Takeya's community of hardworking and innovative individuals where company culture and togetherness is in our DNA. It is my honor to follow in John's footsteps and continue to build upon the success of the brand," said Tran. "Takeya's future is a bright one and we have been working on major developments that will continue to position our brand at the forefront of hydration."

Takeya's continued success has resulted in multiple years of unprecedented, double-digit growth. The brand has continued to lead the competition in sales expansion both on a national and global level. Takeya attributes its achievements to its company vision - to create a better bottle for a better future by continually incorporating lifetime-guaranteed quality and innovative designs into its robust pipeline of products.

ABOUT TAKEYA USA Headquartered in Cosa Mesa, California, Takeya USA is a fast-growing active fitness brand that specializes in insulated hydration solutions for people on the go. Established in 2008, Takeya USA brings 55 years of Japanese design heritage and innovation to provide simple solutions that work. Whatever you do to keep active and strong, Takeya will be there to keep you refreshed and hydrated along the way. For more information, visit www.takeyausa.com.

