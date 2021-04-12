Takeya Further Expands Into Pickleball Market With The Announcement Of Catherine Parenteau As The Newest Brand Ambassador

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeya USA, the Southern California company known for its expansive growth in the global hydration market, has announced a partnership with professional pickleball player, Catherine Parenteau. Catherine will act as a brand ambassador by introducing Takeya's innovative line of hydration solutions to the rapidly growing pickleball community, which currently exceeds more than 3 million players in the USA. Takeya has also expanded its efforts in the sporting community by becoming the official water bottle of the Pro Pickleball Association, for this coming year.

"Takeya is honored to have an acclaimed athlete like Catherine Parenteau join Lindsey and Riley Newman as our latest brand ambassador," said President and CEO Takeya, Ken Tran. "Takeya's entrance into the pickleball market has been very well-received, and we're excited to continue supporting the fast growing sport by providing superior hydration solutions for players to utilize throughout their active lifestyles. Catherine will be an integral part of the Takeya family and we're excited to begin working with her to share Takeya's vision with the pickleball community."

As a former Division 1 NCAA tennis athlete, Catherine Parenteau quickly excelled in pickleball after being introduced to the sport in 2015. Parenteau, who started in tennis at Michigan State University was coached by pickleball great Simone Jardim. From there, she became an instant professional and a 6 time US Open carre medalist. Parenteau currently ranks as one of the top 5 women's pickleball players in the world. When she's not on the court, Parenteau serves as an IPTPA certified instructor at Collier's Reserve in Naples, Florida and dedicates her time teaching clinics around the country. Takeya will accompany Parenteau to all upcoming tournaments as she competes to accomplish her biggest goal, to win a triple crown at one of the Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) events!

"Takeya's Actives bottles have been a staple of mine both on and off the pickleball court," said Catherine Parenteau. "They're durable and easy to travel with while I'm participating in tournaments all over the globe. Takeya has seamlessly fit into my active lifestyle, and I'm thrilled to be coming on board as an ambassador."

The news of Catherine's partnership comes on the heels of Takeya's recent launch of a limited edition pickleball collection. The line features thoughtfully designed bottles, developed for all-day hydration. Takeya's signature pickleball collection includes 32 oz., 40 oz., 64 oz bottles in a refreshed and vibrant color palette. Performance features include vacuum insulation to ensure drinks stay ice cold for 24 hours, leak-proof lids, powder coating for sure grip and protective bumpers for added durability. New upgrades to the pickleball collection consist of a wider comfort grip handle for all-day carrying comfort, appealing to all athletes. Takeya's pickleball line also features an exclusive 64 oz. "Newman Nation" co-branded bottle designed by professional siblings Lindsey and Riley Newman, which includes both the Takeya and Newman Nation logos.

For more information on Takeya's new pickleball collection, please visit https://takeyausa.com/collections/pickleball

ABOUT TAKEYA USA Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Takeya USA is a fast-growing active fitness brand that specializes in insulated hydration solutions for people on the go. Established in 2008, Takeya USA brings 55 years of Japanese design heritage and innovation to provide simple solutions that work. Whatever you do to keep active and strong, Takeya will be there to keep you refreshed and hydrated along the way. For more information, visit www.takeyausa.com.

