Takeda's EXKIVITY™ (mobocertinib) Approved By U.S. FDA As The First Oral Therapy Specifically Designed For Patients With EGFR Exon20 Insertion NSCLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. EXKIVITY, which was granted priority review and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations. This indication is approved under Accelerated Approval based on overall response rate (ORR) and DoR. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

"The approval of EXKIVITY introduces a new and effective treatment option for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC, fulfilling an urgent need for this difficult-to-treat cancer," said Teresa Bitetti, president, Global Oncology Business Unit, Takeda. "EXKIVITY is the first and only oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertions, and we are particularly encouraged by the duration of the responses observed with a median of approximately 1.5 years. This approval milestone reinforces our commitment to meeting the needs of underserved patient populations within the oncology community."

The FDA simultaneously approved Thermo Fisher Scientific's Oncomine Dx Target Test as an NGS companion diagnostic for EXKIVITY to identify NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20 insertions. NGS testing is critical for these patients, as it can enable more accurate diagnoses compared to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which detects less than 50% of EGFR Exon20 insertions.

"EGFR Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC is an underserved cancer that we have been unable to target effectively with traditional EGFR TKIs," said Pasi A. Jänne, MD, PhD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute. "The approval of EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) marks another important step forward that provides physicians and their patients with a new targeted oral therapy specifically designed for this patient population that has shown clinically meaningful and sustained responses."

"Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC have historically faced a unique set of challenges living with a very rare lung cancer that is not only underdiagnosed, but also lacking targeted treatment options that can improve response rates," said Marcia Horn, executive director, Exon 20 Group at ICAN, International Cancer Advocacy Network. "As a patient advocate working with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC patients and their families every day for nearly five years, I am thrilled to witness continued progress in the fight against this devastating disease and am grateful for the patients, families, healthcare professionals and scientists across the globe who contributed to the approval of this promising targeted therapy."

The FDA approval is based on results from the platinum-pretreated population in the Phase 1/2 trial of EXKIVITY, which consisted of 114 patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC who received prior platinum-based therapy and were treated at the 160 mg dose. Results were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from the Phase 1/2 trial and demonstrated a confirmed ORR of 28% per independent review committee (IRC) (35% per investigator) as well as a median DoR of 17.5 months per IRC, a median overall survival (OS) of 24 months and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.3 months per IRC.

The most common adverse reactions (>20%) were diarrhea, rash, nausea, stomatitis, vomiting, decreased appetite, paronychia, fatigue, dry skin, and musculoskeletal pain. The EXKIVITY Prescribing Information includes a boxed warning for QTc prolongation and Torsades de Pointes, and warnings and precautions for interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis, cardiac toxicity, and diarrhea.

The FDA review was conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE), which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners. We look forward to continuing our work with regulatory agencies across the globe to bring mobocertinib to patients.

Delivering Takeda's Wave 1 PipelineTakeda is positioned to deliver near-term growth through global brand expansions and its Wave 1 pipeline, which includes multiple best-in-class/first-in-class new molecular entities (NMEs) with potential for approvals through FY2024. Our Wave 2 pipeline contains approximately 30 NMEs and next-generation platforms that will support Takeda's sustainable growth through FY25 and beyond.

About EXKIVITY (mobocertinib)EXKIVITY is a first-in-class, oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutations.

EXKIVITY is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

Results from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib have also been accepted for review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in China for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations who have been previously treated with at least one prior systemic chemotherapy.

For more information about EXKIVITY, visit www.EXKIVITY.com. For the Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning, please visit https://takeda.info/Exkivity-Prescribing-Information.

About EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ NSCLCNon-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of the estimated 2.2 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. 1,2 Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC make up approximately 1-2% of patients with NSCLC, and the disease is more common in Asian populations compared to Western populations. 3-7 This disease carries a worse prognosis than other EGFR mutations, as EGFR TKIs - which do not specifically target EGFR Exon20 insertions - and chemotherapy provide limited benefit for these patients.

Takeda is committed to continuing research and development to meet the needs of the lung cancer community through the discovery and delivery of transformative medicines.

EXKIVITY IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION QTc Interval Prolongation and Torsades de Pointes: EXKIVITY can cause life-threatening heart rate-corrected QT (QTc) prolongation, including Torsades de Pointes, which can be fatal, and requires monitoring of QTc and electrolytes at baseline and periodically during treatment. Increase monitoring frequency in patients with risk factors for QTc prolongation. Avoid use of concomitant drugs which are known to prolong the QTc interval and use of strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors with EXKIVITY, which may further prolong the QTc. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue EXKIVITY based on the severity of QTc prolongation.

Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)/Pneumonitis: Monitor patients for new or worsening pulmonary symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis. Immediately withhold EXKIVITY in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue EXKIVITY if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed. Cardiac Toxicity: Monitor cardiac function, including left ventricular ejection fraction, at baseline and during treatment. Withhold, resume at reduced dose or permanently discontinue based on severity. Diarrhea: Diarrhea may lead to dehydration or electrolyte imbalance, with or without renal impairment. Monitor electrolytes and advise patients to start an antidiarrheal agent at first episode of diarrhea and to increase fluid and electrolyte intake. Withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue EXKIVITY based on the severity. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective non-hormonal contraception.

Takeda's Commitment to OncologyOur core R&D mission is to deliver novel medicines to patients with cancer worldwide through our commitment to science, breakthrough innovation and passion for improving the lives of patients. Whether it's with our hematology therapies, our robust pipeline, or solid tumor medicines, we aim to stay both innovative and competitive to bring patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important NoticeFor the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

Medical informationThis press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

1 Sung H. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33538338/. Accessed May 27, 2021 2 American Cancer Society. What is Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-small-cell-lung-cancer/about/what-is-non-small-cell-lung-cancer.html. 3 Riess, Jonathan W. Diverse EGFR Exon 20 Insertions and Co-Occurring Molecular Alterations Identified by Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of NSCLC. https://www.jto.org/article/S1556-0864(18)30770-6/fulltext. Accessed April 7, 2020. 4 Fang, Wenfeng. BMC Cancer. EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and response to osimertinib in non-small-cell lung cancer. https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-019-5820-0. Accessed April 7, 2020. 5 Kobayashi Y, Mitsudomi T. Not all epidermal growth factor receptor mutations in lung cancer are created equal: Perspectives for individualized treatment strategy. Cancer Sci. 2016;107(9):1179-1186. doi:10.1111/cas.12996 6 Yatabe Y, Kerr KM, Utomo A, et al. EGFR mutation testing practices within the Asia Pacific region: results of a multicenter diagnostic survey. J Thorac Oncol. 2015;10(3):438-445. doi:10.1097/JTO.0000000000000422 7 Kris MG, Johnson BE, Berry LD, et al. Using multiplexed assays of oncogenic drivers in lung cancers to select targeted drugs. JAMA. 2014;311(19):1998-2006. doi:10.1001/jama.2014.3741

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006101/en/