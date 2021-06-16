Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks Its 240th Founding Anniversary

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company (TSE: 4502) (TAK) - Get Report ("Takeda"), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Japan, is celebrating its 240 th founding anniversary in June 2021, marking a significant milestone in bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to people worldwide.

The company was first founded by Chobei Takeda in 1781 in Osaka, Japan, with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Business starting in 1895 and the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company established in 1915. Today the company has a global presence in over 80 countries with 80 manufacturing and three research sites. Takeda's R&D efforts are currently focused on four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience, and gastroenterology, with targeted R&D investments in plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Dr. Mahender Nayak, Area Head, ICMEA ( India, C.I.S., Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) said,

"With roots as a family-startup, our incredible legacy is anchored by our values, and guided by a strong commitment to the highest ethical standards. Our growth will continue to be driven by decisions and actions based on Patient-Trust Reputation-Business, in that order. At both global and area levels, we will continue to deliver sustainable, profitable growth through ensuring patient access to our innovative treatments. As we begin our 240 th year, Takeda seeks to deliver even greater value for our patients, people and the planet."

He added, "Our focus here across ICMEA is on our innovative portfolio that will see multiple launches planned in 2021 and beyond. Through strategic partnerships, we aim to increase the number of patient lives positively impacted by various initiatives such as Takeda's global Access to Medicines initiatives. Among recent examples is our work in supporting controlling mass disease outbreaks. Studies[1] suggest that our dengue vaccine candidate could help with outbreak prevention, reducing rates of hospitalization and protecting people from dengue regardless of their previous exposure throughout three years."

Takeda-ism incorporates Integrity, Fairness, Honesty and Perseverance, with Integrity at the core. Takeda aims to achieve a revenue goal of JPY 1 trillion[2] by FY2030 for its Growth and Emerging Markets Business Unit which includes ICMEA in its remit. Takeda has also achieved carbon neutrality[3] in its value chain in FY 2019, delivered by a continued focus on internal energy conservation measures, procurement of green energy, and investment in renewable energy certificates and high-quality, verified carbon offsets, including more than 30 renewable energy and carbon offset projects across 12 countries. Takeda's ICMEA headquarters in Dubai have received silver level LEED certification.

Globally, the company has almost 50,000 employees. The ICMEA Area comprises 38 countries with around 1,000 employees. The region has a gender mix of 58 percent women and 42 percent women with more than 54 nationalities. Takeda was named global Top Employer[4] for fourth consecutive year.

