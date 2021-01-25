Takeda Named Global Top Employer For Fourth Consecutive Year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK)("Takeda") today announced that it is one of only 16 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for 2021. In addition to receiving the global certification for the fourth consecutive year, Takeda was also certified as a Top Employer in four regions and 38 countries. This underscores the company's commitment to creating an exceptional people experience for its global workforce.

For more than 30 years, Top Employers Institute has given annual award certification to companies with outstanding culture, work environments, benefits and opportunities for their people. The Institute certifies organizations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers 20 people-centric topic areas, including Career Development, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Learning, Sustainability, Values, Well-being and Work Environment.

"We are very proud of the global, regional and country recognition we've received from Top Employer Institute, especially during a year that fundamentally shifted workforce and workplace paradigms," said Padma Thiruvengadam, Takeda's chief human resources officer. "Now more than ever, we are focused on building a learning organization where colleagues from diverse backgrounds, cultures and perspectives are encouraged to use their unique skills to fulfill their career aspirations and help create better health for people and a brighter future for the world."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink commented, "Takeda continues to show its dedication to its employees globally and locally, and we congratulate them for the fourth year in a row of global Top Employer certification."

Takeda excelled globally in the areas of Values, Ethics & Integrity, Organizational Change, Leadership, Sustainability, Performance Management and Engagement. Each of the 38 Takeda countries that participated in the Top Employer survey received certification, with eight countries receiving certification for the first time. The full list of regions and countries where Takeda was named a Top Employer is below:

Africa : Algeria

: Algeria Asia Pacific : Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand

: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand Europe : Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and Ukraine

: Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and Ukraine Latin America : Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru

: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru Middle East : Israel, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

: Israel, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates North America: United States

To learn more about Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification, please visit: https://www.top-employers.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in healthcare in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

