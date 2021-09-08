Take The Plunge With Philippe Cousteau, Jr.'s EarthEcho International And Xylem Watermark And Join The Movement For A Clean Water Future This September

--A Celebration of Water with In-person and Virtual Events and Activities for Youth, Educators, Community Leaders and Families --

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Water Monitoring Day on September 18, 2021, EarthEcho International is partnering with Xylem Watermark to host events nationwide and offering a suite of take-action resources at www.monitorwater.org to help communities around the world be part of a clean water future for our planet. This year's activities include a special in-person event to celebrate World Water Monitoring Day at the Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, CO. In addition, EarthEcho partners and EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassador youth will host water monitoring events, beach cleanups and virtual events to engage communities and connect people to their local bodies of water.

Expanding on a robust online collection of community science water resources for Spanish language audiences, EarthEcho is premiering Spanish subtitled video resources from EarthEcho Expedition: Water by Design at no cost for educators to stream to their classrooms, either in person or virtually. These videos will further engage diverse communities around the globe and will debut on EarthEcho's YouTube channel on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 , 7 pm : https://youtu.be/4MuHu1g3BBw - Expedición: agua por diseño - agua de lejos (10 mins)

, : https://youtu.be/4MuHu1g3BBw - Expedición: agua por diseño - agua de lejos (10 mins) Thursday, September 30, 2021 , 7 pm : https://youtu.be/GU3YpTBX73g - Expedición: agua por diseño - Agua subterránea (10 mins)

"Water unites every person on the planet," said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "And it will take all of us to ensure that clean, healthy water is an available and sustainable resource for future generations. Everyone who takes part in World Water Monitoring Day activities is taking an important step in investing in that future."

The EarthEcho Water Challenge runs annually from March 22 through December 31 and is comprised of three easy steps:

Test - It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started by purchasing a simple test kit at www.monitorwater.org;

- It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started by purchasing a simple test kit at www.monitorwater.org; Share - Participants can enter their data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share their stories and photos on our website at www.monitorwater.org or through social media using #MonitorWater; and

- Participants can enter their data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share their stories and photos on our website at www.monitorwater.org or through social media using #MonitorWater; and Protect - Armed with knowledge about local water resources, participants can use the information and tools available at www.monitorwater.org to protect local water resources every day.

"Our mission at Xylem is to solve the world's biggest water challenges, so we always look forward to supporting Earth Echo's World Water Monitoring Day. It is a great opportunity to work with communities, especially young people, on their local water issues," said Austin Alexander, VP of Sustainability and Social Impact at Xylem. "As communities are becoming more aware of water challenges—especially as the impacts of climate change become more apparent—it's important that we're giving the next generation the tools to be involved in the solutions."

World Water Monitoring Day 2021 Events

To kick off this year's activities, EarthEcho International will host a two-day event on September 13-14, 2021 at the Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, CO. Over 250 students will test water quality at a local stream, learn how stormwater affects the health of their community and participate in the engineering design process to identify solutions to reduce water usage. The event is made possible through the generous support of Western Digital. Participating partners include Catamount Institute, Colorado Springs Stormwater Education, US Air Force Academy and Xylem Watermark.

Partners

Water Challenge partners around the country are also holding water monitoring and conservation activities as part of this year's events. 2021 partners include Austin Youth River Watch, Blue Scholars Initiative, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Friends of the Chicago River, Ocean Conservancy, Waccamaw Riverkeeper, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure | City & County of Denver.

From September 11-30, 2021 EarthEcho's 44 Water Challenge Ambassadors, a network of young leaders across the country, will lead a series of community-based water monitoring events in 18 locations. These events include beach cleanups, connecting with boy and girl scouts, implementing virtual class visits to present on water quality and collaborating with EarthEcho partners including Xylem Watermark to facilitate in-person water monitoring events near their local waterways.

Please visit ( https://www.monitorwater.org/news/events) for a full schedule of this year's events.

The EarthEcho Water Challenge is made possible through the generous support of Xylem, a leading global water technology company. A diverse group of global partner organizations collaborates with the EarthEcho Water Challenge on outreach, resources and events. Learn more about these organizations at www.monitorwater.org/partners.

For more information, visit www.monitorwater.org and follow us on social media:

For information about EarthEcho International, please visit www.earthecho.org.

For information about Xylem, please visit www.xylem.com.

