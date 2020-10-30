Take A Walk To #CurePetCancer

BREA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four dogs and one in five cats in the U.S. will develop cancer in their lifetimes, 1 making it the number one disease-related cause of death for our canine and feline companions. As part of National Pet Cancer Awareness Month in November, Nationwide is doing its part to raise awareness of the prevalence of this dreaded disease and provide funds to support research for a cure.

Nationwide, the largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States, is donating up to $75,000 to Animal Cancer Foundation on behalf of those who register for the virtual Nationwide Pet Cancer Awareness Walk hosted by WoofTrax, Inc. and Animal Cancer Foundation. Participants may register on the WoofTrax mobile app and take walks at their convenience between November 1 and December 31, 2020. Those walking with their dogs are encouraged to post photos on their favorite social media platforms using the hashtag #CurePetCancer. For details and registration, visit wooftrax.com/curepetcancer.

Over the last ten years, Nationwide has donated more than $400,000 to Animal Cancer Foundation's mission to find a cure for cancer by funding research in and increasing public awareness of comparative oncology, the study of naturally occurring cancers in pets and people. Funds from this year's campaign will support the Canine Cancer Genome Project.

In 2019, Nationwide received 106,585 pet insurance claims for cancer diagnosis and treatment for 23,502 pets, making cancer-related conditions one of the most common types of medical claims. Within that year, Nationwide pet insurance members claimed approximately $44 million in medical expenses and treatment for the following top 10 pet cancer-related conditions (in order of prevalence).

Skin cancer Lymph node cancer/lymphoma Spleen cancer Liver cancer Bone or joint cancer Lung cancer or cancer within the chest cavity Bladder cancer Oral cancer Anal gland cancer Metastatic cancer (cancer that spreads to other parts of the body)

Chemotherapy, radiation and other expenses associated with treatment of these conditions often present an unanticipated financial burden to pet parents. Lymphoma is the second most common and second most expensive condition on the list, costing pet owners an average of $1,807 per pet. Cancer of the anal sac is the most expensive on the list to treat, costing an average of $1,914 per pet. With Nationwide pet insurance, eligible veterinary expenses associated with cancer diagnoses and treatments may be reimbursed up to 90% based on the member's chosen coverage.

"Cancer can be a frightening diagnosis in pets and people both," said Dr. Jules Benson, Nationwide's Chief Veterinary Officer. "But thanks to advancements in diagnostics and treatments, in many cases veterinarians are able to treat or manage the disease, maintaining quality of life. We're doing our best to keep the good news coming, and to help our members with the costs of getting the care they need for their pets."

To ensure that Nationwide members receive optimal cancer treatment, medical policies include benefits for the diagnosis and treatment of cancerous conditions, such as exams, metastasis screening, chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.

About Nationwide pet insuranceWith more than 880,000 insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2019); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2019). Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800- USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About NationwideNationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Animal Cancer FoundationAnimal Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to finding novel treatment therapies and eventual cures for cancer by funding research in and increasing public awareness of comparative oncology, the study of naturally occurring cancers in pets and people to benefit both. Founded by Gerald S. Post, DVM, MEM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology) in October 1999, Animal Cancer Foundation is based in Port Washington, New York. ACF Comparative Oncology Grant Awards focus on investigations of research that expand current or create novel research models with an emphasis on near-term veterinary and human patient benefit and/or results that justify more significant funding from government or other biomedical research organizations. The Canine Cancer Genome Project (CCGP), sponsored by the Blue Buffalo Foundation, will map the genomes of the seven most common canine cancers and place the datasets in the public domain for use by all cancer researchers.

About WoofTrax, Inc. WoofTrax, Inc. through its free mobile app gives dog owners the chance to earn donations for their favorite local animal charity just by walking their dog. The free WoofTrax app is one of the most used pet-focused fitness apps in the United States. Pet owners earn prizes, win donations, and help keep their dogs healthy with each walk recorded on WoofTrax. Since 2014 WoofTrax users have recorded more than 50 million walks in support of over 8,000 animal charities. Get in touch or learn more at WoofTrax.com.

