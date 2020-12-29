Taiwan TIRI IR Awards Officially Launched

TAIPEI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) convened its annual general assembly on December 23, 2020 and officially launched the TIRI Investor Relations (IR) Awards, in hopes of promoting the TIRI IR Awards with the support and help of the competent authorities, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), Taipei Exchange (TPEx), and partners from capital markets. Major capital markets around the world have set up awards to honor outstanding contributions made by companies and individuals to investor relations, so that capital markets can become more transparent and active. In the past 60 years, there have been over 2,000 companies listed on the primary exchange, over-the-counter, and emerging stock markets in the Taiwanese capital market, amounting to a total market value of over NT$40 trillion, while the proportion of foreign investment has also also been increasing every year. To strengthen communication between public companies and investors in hopes of enhancing transparency in capital market trading and increase the fair market value of companies, time is of the essence in enhancing investor relations and professionalism. TIRI will organize the TIRI IR Awards with the most objective and stringent system, so that companies and individuals who attach great importance to corporate governance, the environment, social responsibility and governance (ESG), and investor relations will receive the highest honor.

This year, investor relations associations around the world have convened their annual general assemblies online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak has been brought under control in Taiwan, TIRI was still able to convene a grand general assembly by invitation. During this general assembly, National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) CEO Gary A. LaBranche and Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) President Eva Chan congratulated TIRI on successfully organizing its general assembly across the ocean via video, and expressed their intentions to deepen cooperation with TIRI in various areas to jointly establish a multinational resource platform for investor relations.

TIRI Vice Chairman Jonny Kuo said, in order to professionally systemize and certify investor relations, TIRI and NIRI have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly promote the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) credential and online investor relations courses established by NIRI. This year, TIRI Directors Tina Chang and Jack Chang passed the IRC test and became the first holders of the IRC credential in Taiwan, thus demonstrating unparalleled professionalism in investor relations. In the future, TIRI will also make every effort to promote professional investor relations education and the IRC credential, so that the investor relations profession can align with global standards and the professional status of investor relations practitioners can be enhanced. In addition, TIRI has hosted or jointly organized nearly a hundred refresher and professional courses and forums for directors and supervisors, corporate governance executives, and investor relations officers (IRO) with various units such as TWSE, TPEx, and Investor Relations Training Center (IRTC), while regularly sharing professional knowledge in investor relations through TWSE's bimonthly magazines, TIRI's official website, and mainstream financial media in Taiwan. TIRI continues to help promote the investor relations profession and assist the Taiwanese capital market in aligning with international standards with remarkable results.

In conjunction with the "Corporate Governance 3.0 - Sustainable Development Roadmap" fully promoted by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), KPMG Sustainability Consulting Co., Ltd. General Manager Niven Huang was invited to this year's general assembly to share his views on various issues of great concern to investors, including ESG, climate change, and corporate sustainability. Besides, TIRI Director and BizLink Holding Inc. (3665.TT) Senior Manager of Investor Relations Tom Huang also gave a talk on corporate governance practices and how to continuously maintain good communication with investors during the COVID-19 pandemic and establish a good investor relations mechanism to maintain the fair market value of companies. Mr. Huang explained, senior management at BizLink Holding Inc. fully engages in corporate governance and ESG-related affairs, while continuously and proactively communicating with investors to earn their recognition. Therefore, not only companies with large market capitalization have to maintain investor relations. As capital markets become increasingly internationalized, it is necessary for companies to pay serious attention to investor relations in order to increase their market value, optimize their investor combination, and pursue shareholder wealth maximization, as well as face challenges in capital markets with dedicated personnel on a full-time basis in a professional manner.

