Tailwind Two Acquisition Shares News And Momentum On Proposed Business Combination With Terran Orbital Corporation

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (TWNT) ("Tailwind Two"), a special purpose acquisition company and Terran Orbital Corporation ("Terran Orbital"), a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and earth observation solutions, jointly announced today several updates demonstrating strong momentum following their previously announced entry into a business combination agreement on October 28, 2021.

These updates include:

Filing of Form S-4 with Details of Transaction: On Friday, November 26, 2021, Tailwind Two filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement includes a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus related to the business combination.

Terran Orbital made the initial planned draw-down of the first $30 million of the $250 million fully committed financing package led by Francisco Partners that will be available in connection with the business combination. This initial draw will be used to fund growth, facility development, and the working capital needs of Terran Orbital prior to the closing of the business combination. Awarded $8.4 million contract from Air Force Research Laboratory: In November, Terran Orbital subsidiary Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. won an $8.4 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory ("AFRL") Space Vehicles Directorate, which will support the AFRL's Precise flight experiment launching in 2024. The Precise flight experiment is a landmark initiative for the AFRL, building upon more than 50 years of investigations into the physics of the upper atmosphere.

As previously announced on October 28, 2021, under the terms of the business combination between Tailwind Two and Terran Orbital, the combined company will operate under the name Terran Orbital Corporation, with plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol "LLAP". The pro forma total enterprise value of the combined company is approximately $1.58 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by Tailwind Two's shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions identified in the business combination agreement entered into by Terran Orbital and Tailwind Two.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.

Tailwind Two is a blank check company "for founders, by founders" - formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more founder-led businesses in a sector being disrupted by technological change. Tailwind Two's management team and directors have invested extensively in founder-run businesses, with notable success in the space industry. Tailwind Two is led by Chairman Philip Krim, and Co-Chief Executive Officers Chris Hollod and Matt Eby. In addition to the members of its management team and board of directors, Tailwind Two has assembled an Advisory Board that will help position Tailwind Two as the value-add partner of choice for today's leading entrepreneurs.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world's largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery.

