Tailwind Air Announces New Route Between Bridgeport, CT And Manhattan

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind Air announces new daily nonstop weekday service for summer and fall travel between Bridgeport's Sikorsky Memorial Airport (BDR)and Manhattan's Skyport (NYS) seaplane terminal, located at the Lower East River in New York City at the foot of E 23rd Street. The service is designed for peak rush hour travel for Bridgeport area residents as an alternative to car services, driving, and the train. To celebrate, Tailwind Air is offering one-way fares as low as $135. Service starts July, 29th, 2021.

" Bridgeport is an important addition to our fast-expanding route network that targets urban commuters," says Peter Manice, Director of Scheduled Services and Co-Founder of Tailwind Air. "By offering under 30-minute nonstop flights at peak commuting hours to Manhattan, we present massive time savings over other modes of transportation with a reasonable price. Our [Tailwind] Bridgeport, CT and midtown Manhattan pricing is comparable to a car service, which can take two hours or more during rush hour."

The daily route from Bridgeport (BDR) to Manhattan (NYS) includes:

Depart: 7:30 AM Arrive: 7:55 AM Flight Number: TW 1219

Daily Manhattan (NYS) to Bridgeport (BDR):

Depart: 7:05 PM Arrive: 7:30 PM Flight Number: TW 1218

The Bridgeport Airport (BDR) and New York Skyport (NYS) flights, as well as a complete schedule for all flights operated by Tailwind Air, can be found at flytailwind.com . Tickets can be purchased on our website, by phone, and through many travel agencies via our codeshare partnership with Southern Airways Express. Tailwind Air also offers discounted commuter books of 10, 20, and 50 tickets for passengers and their colleagues, friends and family that can save 35% or more off of last minute fares. The quick, efficient commute offers light snacks and beverages, as well as executive class seating, which provides ample legroom with window and aisle access. All Tailwind Air flights are operated with two pilots and seat up to eight passengers.

Other scheduled flight locations include:

East Hampton: 200 Daniels Hole Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937

Boston Harbor: 50 Liberty Dr, Boston, MA 02210

Shelter Island: 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

Montauk: 428 E Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954

"Dining, shopping, visiting friends and family, or strictly business--Fly in the fast lane with Tailwind Air. Free yourself of the hassle of the 9-5 commute at a price you can afford."

To further celebrate this significant launch, Tailwind Air is offering group deals for commuters who travel the same routes or wish to share with friends, all at competitive corporate rates .

Prices displayed include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. To book your next flights and for more details on optional services and baggage fees, please visit FlyTailwind.com

Tailwind Air - Fly in the Fast Lane TM

About Tailwind Air Seaplanes

Tailwind Air operates a young fleet of modern, safe, and reliable Cessna Caravan amphibian seaplanes. With over 2,500 built, Caravans operate with regional airlines throughout the United States and the world. All flights are capable of landing on water or land, feature two pilots, comfortable seating, crisp air conditioning, and an incredible view.

About Tailwind Air

Tailwind Air is a veteran-owned business, motivated by a passion for aviation and urban mobility. Founded in 2012, Tailwind Air is experienced in amphibious seaplane operation, and committed to delivering time savings to customers by utilizing access to waterways and smaller airports closer to urban cores like Manhattan and Boston Harbor. In addition to seaplanes, Tailwind Air operates, charters, and maintains a fleet of over fifteen jet and turboprop aircrafts based out of Westchester Airport, NY and Bridgeport, CT. Tailwind Air is an FAA and DOT licensed direct air carrier with certificate number XORA037U

