Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. ("Tailwind") (TWND) announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, Tailwind's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held on July 30, 2021. The Special Meeting has been adjourned until August 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Special Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in Tailwind's definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 25, 2021 (the "Definitive Proxy Statement"), relating to its proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with QOMPLX, Inc.

