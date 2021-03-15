TAICCA Unveils Taiwan's Business-Ready Immersive Programs At SXSW

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) promotes six business-ready XR programs at SXSW Online 2021 that embody the diversity in Taiwan's XR ecosystem. Branded as Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) at SXSW Creative Industry Exhibition (also as a standalone website), each program represents different key players open and ready for international collaborations and funding.

A sneak peek of the featured XR programs:

FUTURE VISION LAB 's experimental projects build a high-resolution platform for video creation and open display. It's a space for immersive audio-visual experiences and a hyperspeed platform for generative art.

anpu- An ode to Moss: Musical Wander is the first mobile musical experience connecting VR and motion-sensing devices in the world. The Volumetric Capture technology films the singer in a 360-degree 3D video and delivers the performance to the audience on motion seats, creating a cutting-edge immersive practice beyond concert experiences.

Through the Body employs projections from five different angles to upgrade its performance, aiming to improve the technologies and experiences when reprinting VR content in immersive theater. The improvement will optimize the existing VR materials and create a whole different viewing experience compared to traditional VR head-mounted displays.

iStaging is proud to present its comprehensive solutions to move offline events online. Serving over 100K clients in over 50 countries by offering 10x efficiency with only 10% of the original cost, iStaging employs its DeepTech that integrates machine learning and AI-based 3D content generation on the collaborative platform.

XRSPACE MANOVA Creative Content Expo integrates VR content with social networking platforms that enable participants worldwide to engage online in real-time as their 3D avatars. The new 5G XR convention and exhibition model will benefit significantly from this new interactive solution.

Little Ant & Robot Caféaims to experiment with an innovative business model. On top of one-off performances, this work contemplates the idea that longer runs could foster a deeper connection between artists and communities, as well as the endeavor of reducing footprints and impact from the environmental point of view.

"We expect to give participants a panorama perspective and a lasting impression of our virtual venue," remarked TAICCA Chairperson Ting Hsiao-Ching. " Taiwan is definitely the hidden gem in the XR world. When people are asked about Taiwan, they associate the place with high technologies. Yet, creative capacities from the island have been largely underestimated."

In light of the fact that the Extended Reality (XR) Market is segmented by solution application, end-user industry, and geography, TAICCA presents a full package from Taiwan, aiming to scout for international funding, and co-production opportunities in the aspiration to bring more works from Taiwan to the global market. The virtual venue presents world-class XR programs from Taiwan in a vertically rotating dynamic visual representing Taiwan's creative energy that sees no limits, inviting everyone to take a closer look at the various pieces that map out the entire XR landscape. The works and production companies will be showcased at SXSW Creative Industry Exhibition (search: TCCF) and a standalone website.

"We are more than delighted to introduce to the world these XR programs that we take pride in," Ting commented. According to Mordor Intelligence, XR solutions allow rich data to be easily accessible in a situational context, creating virtually unlimited market opportunities. Foreseeing the upcoming market potential, TAICCA and the NewImages Festival in France, for example, have signed an MOU to accelerate XR development and explore new business opportunities for content creators. Visit TAICCA's Immersive Content Grant and the 2021 Taiwan x France XR DAY for more information.

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supervised by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to promote the development of Taiwan's content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

