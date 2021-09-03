Tahoma Engineered Solutions Completes ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

ASHLAND, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoma Engineered Solutions, a leading manufacturer of precision machined parts and wire formed products, successfully completed their ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit.

This certifies that its quality management systems have been fully assessed and approved to approve the provisions of ISO 9001:2015 for a full-service machining manufacturer.

"The ISO 9001:2015 re-certification communicates to our customers and prospects that we comply with the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems," said Jerry Lynch, General Manager of Tahoma Engineered Solutions. "The recertification continues to build confidence for our customers and demonstrates our on-going commitment to high quality products and services."

The original approval of ISO 9001:2015 certification was awarded in June of 2009 and the company has continued to maintain the standard during significant growth and restructuring.

This rigorous standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the process approach and continual improvement.

About Tahoma Engineered SolutionsTahoma Engineered Solutions, a business unit of Tahoma Enterprises, is ISO 9001-2015 certified. They have built a strong reputation for precision machining and are specifically known for the precision manufacture of large hydraulic manifolds and creating custom wire assemblies. For more information, call 419-496-0964 or visit www.tahomaengineeredsolutions.com.

