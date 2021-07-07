Tahoe Fracture And Spine Nevada Merge To Create The Largest Musculoskeletal Care Platform In The State Of Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic, the premier orthopedic and spine practice in Carson City, has announced that it is merging with Spine Nevada, the premier spine, vein and neurosurgery practice in...

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic, the premier orthopedic and spine practice in Carson City, has announced that it is merging with Spine Nevada, the premier spine, vein and neurosurgery practice in Reno, to create the largest integrated musculoskeletal care platform in Nevada. The integrated practice will have more than 60 care providers and will bring the most comprehensive offering of musculoskeletal, neurological and vein care to Reno, Carson City, Lake Tahoe and the surrounding markets. The newly merged practice will continue to operate under its existing, well-known brands, which include Tahoe Fracture, Spine Nevada, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada.

Through the merger, Tahoe Fracture will join Spine Nevada under HOPCo's (Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company) Nevada care network and will have access to all of HOPCo's proprietary tools and analytics proven to improve practice efficiencies and clinical quality outcomes for patients. The addition of Tahoe Fracture expands HOPCo's care network into the Carson City and Lake Tahoe markets. Through this unique partnership, HOPCo furthers its mission to partner with musculoskeletal practices, health systems and payors to integrate all components of musculoskeletal care in order to develop value-based care programs that improve clinical quality while reducing the cost of care for patients and the health care community.

Tahoe Fracture was established in 1966 and is comprised of orthopedic and spine providers with locations in Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Hawthorne, South Lake Tahoe and Yerington, Nevada. The practice and its physicians have built a reputation in the community for compassionate and state-of-the-art care.

"For many years, musculoskeletal care in Nevada has not been strategically aligned," said Chris Greenman, CEO of Tahoe Fracture. "We are proud to join this platform as we feel strongly about the need for physician organizations and key stakeholders to work together to deliver high-quality patient care and to solve challenges in healthcare."

"Our partnership with Spine Nevada and HOPCo will accelerate our practice growth and will provide us with additional tools, expertise and infrastructure to constantly improve patient outcomes and to play a lead role in delivering value-based care," added Dr. Jeffery Cummings, a physician and shareholder of Tahoe Fracture.

As part of HOPCo's growing national network, HOPCo's Nevada platform launched in March 2021 and provides its practice partners with a unique platform to improve operational efficiencies, develop hospital partnerships and work with payors to develop value-based care programs (bundled payments, shared savings and population health). The merged practices will be enabled by HOPCo's Medical Economics team and proprietary software analytics that have been proven to provide its physician and health system partners with visibility into how care modalities affect outcomes and the overall cost of patient care.

"The addition of Tahoe Fracture to HOPCo's platform in Nevada is a big step forward in creating a high-performing clinically integrated network in the Reno, Carson City and Lake Tahoe markets," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, Chairman of the HOPCo Nevada Board of Directors. "Tahoe Fracture's commitment to exceptional outcomes and patient-first model makes them an ideal partner to continue to transform the musculoskeletal care market in Nevada."

Over the last decade, HOPCo has successfully implemented value-based care programs for musculoskeletal practices and health systems across the country and has emerged as a leader in aligning physicians, health systems and payors to drive higher quality care and reduce costs.

About Tahoe Fracture

Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic is dedicated to restoring function, mobility, and quality of life. Tahoe Fracture has continually been the first choice for hundreds of referring physicians and tens of thousands of patients since 1966. Over four decades, Tahoe Fracture has been dedicated to the highest standards of patient care and built a reputation for excellence. Their multidisciplinary team includes orthopedic surgeons, a podiatrist, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, and pain management.

About Spine Nevada

Spine Nevada is a regional center of excellence, offering a comprehensive approach to spine and musculoskeletal care. The centers include fellowship-trained neurological surgeons, spine specialists board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional radiologists, specialty-trained physical therapists, physical therapy clinics and InMotion Diagnostics. Founded by Dr. Lynch in 2004, Spine Nevada is recognized as a regional center of excellence that demonstrates innovation in non-surgical and surgical spine care, and then documents its superior care with clinical outcomes. The center's mission is to help patients return to active lives through compassionate, evidence-based spine and musculoskeletal care, including non-surgical treatment options and the most technologically advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties including orthopedics, spine, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics and facilities development platform has proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and standardized care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more .

