SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for fall, Taco Cabana is launching three new seasonal margarita flavors. Starting today, guests can enjoy Pumpkin Spice, Sour Gummy and Blood Orange frozen margaritas.

The Pumpkin Spice flavor is synonymous with fall and Taco Cabana is excited to introduce its first-ever Pumpkin Spice margarita. The three new margarita flavors join the current Taco Cabana margarita lineup of Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Strawberry Mango, Green Apple and Mangonada, which all remain available on Taco Cabana's menu. Chamoy can still be added to any margarita at no additional charge. Margaritas are available for purchase all day, every day (starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays) at all locations in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.

All of Taco Cabana's margarita flavors are available with food purchase via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or tacocabana.com. Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open as well. Taco Cabana margaritas are available for delivery in San Antonio only via online ordering using the MYTC! App or at TacoCabana.com .

"Taco Cabana guests have enthusiastically responded to our margarita lineup all summer long and we are extremely excited to continue our Taco Cabana flavor innovation with the launch of our three new seasonal margaritas," said Rich Stockinger, CEO and President of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

For more information on Taco Cabana's new seasonal margarita offerings or other menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-cabana-kicks-off-fall-2020-with-new-seasonal-margaritas-301145813.html

