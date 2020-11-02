Taco Cabana Brings Brisket Back With The Introduction Of Green Chile Brisket, Available November 2

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is bringing brisket back with the introduction of Green Chile Brisket! Launching Monday, November 2, 2020, Taco Cabana offers brisket in a new, delicious way.

Taco Cabana took Texas' favorite cut of beef and added its own twist - tender cuts of smoked brisket cooked in a green chile sauce, made with roasted jalapenos and tomatillo sauce. Fans of the iconic brand can enjoy Green Chile Brisket in a variety of platforms, including breakfast tacos ($2.29), tortas ($5.99), tacos ($3.49), and Cabana Bowls ($7.69) for a limited time. Green Chile Brisket will be available at all participating Texas locations.

Taco Cabana's Green Chile Brisket is the latest addition to the restaurant chain's fall menu, following the recent launch of Enchilada Fest and the addition of Taco Cabana's seasonal margaritas and Caramel Apple Empanadas. Orders can be placed via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or TacoCabana.com . Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open as well.

For more information on Taco Cabana's Green Chile Brisket and other menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

