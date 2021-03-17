DALLAS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County to raise money for the clubs after-school science programs.

Taco Bell franchisee giving back to North Texas communities

Starting March 18th through March 31st, participating Taco Bell restaurants across North Texas will ask customers to help support Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County by adding a $1 donation to their order. This two-week fundraiser will temporarily replace donations raised through the Round Up program, which helps fund programs such as the Taco Bell Foundation's Live Más Scholarship.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County ("BGCCC") consist of 3 campuses benefiting the cities of McKinney, Frisco, Plano and Princeton. Currently, serving youth ages 5 to 18, providing them a safe place to learn and grow into productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The after-school science programs provide kids with a safe, supportive place where they can get creative, fail without judgement, and persevere. The programs offer activities that relate to real-world experiences and career exploration.

Every donation makes a difference. If you would like to help give head over to your local participating Taco Bell to donate. For more information on the BGCCC, visit www.bgccc.org. BGCCC is a 501(c)(3) organization.

About Taco Bell Corp.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

