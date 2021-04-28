Taco Bell® Enlists The Moon To Introduce The Whole World To Tacos

When the moon looks like a taco on May 4, Taco Bell fans in select locations around the globe can score a free taco as part of its first-ever global campaign

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The moon is known for some powerful influences, from controlling the earth's tides to even affecting one's cravings. Now, to launch its first-ever global campaign, Taco Bell is using a billboard that the whole world can see.

On May 4, the world's largest and brightest object in the night sky will resemble a favorite indulgence, the taco -- a new lunar phase* we are affectionately calling the 'Taco Moon.' Taco Moon is the only sign that fans need to score a Taco Bell taco. When the Taco Moon arrives on May 4, fans in the U.S. can score its #1 best-selling menu item, a free Crunchy Taco, between 8-11:59 PM in-store or all day through the app or online.**

More than 20 markets will celebrate the Taco Moon, as the U.S.-based brand gives them a reason to try a taco and ultimately experience what Taco Bell fandom is like. Participating Taco Bell restaurants in international markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Puerto Rico will shell out a local offer with the beloved classic. For instance, a free Crunchy Taco with the purchase of a beverage in Guatemala and a free vegetarian Crunchy Taco available through delivery in India.

"Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we're seeing globally," said President of Taco Bell, International, Julie Felss Masino. "As we're opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new 'heights' as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way."

On the heels of entering its 32nd international market and with more than 7,000 restaurants in the U.S., Taco Bell is on track to operate 10,000 restaurants globally in the coming decade. The brand is proving that its global expansion truly is out of this world. Taco Bell plans to give away the most tacos it ever has on a single day on May 4 when the saga of lunar phases ultimately displays its perfect half-moon shape.

To announce Taco Moon, the brand is launching an international integrated campaign, including nine :15 second spots and elements for social and digital. This is the first activation under a new campaign titled "I See A Taco," which will be rolling out with more initiatives in the coming months, inviting consumers outside of the U.S. to see tacos everywhere. The taco cravings commence on May 4 in select markets, as consumers recognize the power of the glowing Taco Moon. After that, Taco Bell is certain consumers will start seeing tacos everywhere, which is really just the beginning of reaching ultimate brand fandom. Taco Moon was made in collaboration with creative agency Deutsch LA.

In the U.S., those fans who are unable to snag a free taco on May 4 during the redemption window have the opportunity to score two additional, unique offers all day on May 4 and May 5. Both offers are fully customizable, available online and for delivery, and Taco Bell Rewards beta members get bonus points*** on either promo. The classic $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box includes one Crunchy Taco, one Soft Taco, one Doritos® Locos Tacos, one Spicy Potato Soft Taco and a Medium fountain drink. The classic $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack includes three Crunchy Tacos, three Soft Tacos, three Doritos® Locos Tacos and three Spicy Potato Soft Tacos. The Build Your Own Cravings Box and Build Your Own Taco Party Pack can also be ordered through Taco Bell's delivery partners, but prices will be higher and no bonus points will be earned on these orders.

Visit TacoBell.com/TacoMoon to learn more.

*Taco Bell does not claim to own copyrights to a lunar phase of the moon, but stands behind the fact this really does look like a Taco Bell taco.

** Check local store for availability and hours of operation. No purchase necessary, at participating U.S. locations and while supplies last. Not available with a delivery order. Not valid with any other offer. No substitutions. No cash value. Void where prohibited.

***Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell's discretion and terms and conditions . Taco Bell Rewards members will earn an extra 150 points through 5/5 only for any one Build Your Own Taco Cravings Box or Build Your Own Taco Party Pack purchased between 5/4/2021-5/5/2021 11:59PM PST. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app for in store/drive-thru pickup orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. Must be a registered user in the Taco Bell app in order to redeem. Limit one reward per account. Additional terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

About Taco Bell Corp. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

About Taco Bell International Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the world's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavors, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service to over 40 million customers weekly across the globe. There are currently more than 600 Taco Bell restaurants across 32 countries outside of the United States. The company and its franchisees operate more than 7,500 restaurants. By 2022, the brand plans to become a $20B company in global system sales with 10,000 restaurants operating globally.

Laura Nedbal - Taco Bell Corp. Laura.Nedbal@yum.com (949) 863-4002

Emily Erskine - Edelman Emily.Erskine@edelman.com(818) 212-3403

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-enlists-the-moon-to-introduce-the-whole-world-to-tacos-301279255.html

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.