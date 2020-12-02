Taco Bell Gives Iowa Park An Extra Reason To Live Más With Grand Opening Of Location

IOWA PARK, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, announces the celebration of its restaurant location at 301 Southwest's Access Road's Grand Opening, which opened its doors on May 3, 2020 to Iowa Park. Due to lobby closure at time of opening, North Texas Bells made the decision to celebrate the store opening upon lobbies opening for dine-in.

"Franchisee, North Texas Bells, Celebrates Taco Bell Grand Opening in Iowa Park, TX"

"We had a successful Grand Opening and appreciate our guests in the Iowa Park Community. I invite everyone in Iowa Park to visit us at Tuesday at the Bell," said Troy Morrison, President, North Texas Bells.

This location has been designed in Taco Bell's Explorer Lite design. The interior of the restaurant features warm white walls, classic tiles, and heavy timbers. The restaurant also comes equipped with free Wi-Fi, power outlets and socially distant seating in order to provide más for consumers' in-store experience. The drive-thru has an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system to ensure orders are made quickly and accurately, while also delivering on Taco Bell's contactless service. The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of 8:00 am - 1:00 am and has brought around 30 to 35 new jobs to Iowa Park.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell - Explore: tacobell.com

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 57 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-gives-iowa-park-an-extra-reason-to-live-mas-with-grand-opening-of-location-301185144.html

SOURCE North Texas Bells