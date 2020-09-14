Taco Bell, But Make It Fancy. With New Toasted Cheesy Chalupa And Jalapeño Noir Wine Pairing

Taco Bell Canada is toasting its fans with a limited-edition accompaniment to a cheesy favourite.

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians can now make nights in a little more special - and a lot more delicious - with the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa and limited-edition Jalapeño Noir wine from Taco Bell Canada.

A foodie-worthy fan favourite in its own right, the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa features six-month aged sharp cheddar cheese toasted onto the iconic chalupa shell to create a crispy blanket of flavour and texture. It is then filled with seasoned beef and piled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese and reduced fat sour cream.

And just like the delicious aged cheddar of the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa's shell, every bottle of Jalapeño Noir, made by Queenston Mile Vineyard in Ontario, has gotten better over time. Together, the duo is irresistible: the rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine. A sub of beans for beef in the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa means vino-loving vegetarians can satisfy their wine and cheese cravings, too.

"Wine and cheese are simply meant to be together, so launching a new wine to go with the craveable, cheddary Toasted Cheesy Chalupa made perfect sense," said Kat Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing. "At Taco Bell Canada, we love to raise our glass to big, bold ideas that elevate our menu items, and pairing our Toasted Cheesy Chalupa with this Jalapeño Noir is no exception."

Along with being a palate-pleasing pairing to the cheddary Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, the Jalapeño Noir bottle is also a true collector's item, with three unique bottle labels available.

The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa is available now in-store and at tacobell.ca starting at $5.49. From September 16, Ontario residents 19+ will be able to purchase Jalapeño Noir for $25 CAD at www.tacobell.ca or from select locations in Hamilton and Toronto via Uber Eats, while supplies last.

The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will also be available in the U.S. in November.

