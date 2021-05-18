Tackling Pandemic Learning Loss; Sacramento Startup Partners With Employee Rewards And Recognition Platform, Fond

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacramento-based Academy Learning has joined Fond, the popular employee rewards and recognition platform, to provide pre-negotiated employer discounts under the trade name Academy@Work.

"Partnering with employers to help busy parents is something we have been testing for a few years. With the pandemic, it became a no-brainer to expand our reach more quickly via an employee rewards platform, and California-based Fond is the leader in our eyes," says Salli Ford, M.Ed., Academy Learning's Managing Director.

Ms. Ford reports that parents who access Academy@Work via Fond will have access to discounts not just to top-notch K-12 Tutoring, but various other kinds of support both for their student(s) and for themselves. Academy@Work starts with an Education Consultant (EC), a Credentialed Teacher, assigned to a family to assess the student's academic needs, as well as the parent's concerns, goals, and expectations. The EC goes on to reach out to teachers, compile a Student Success Plan, assign and manage a university graduate to tutor and mentor the student, and to report back to parents. One parent referred to their EC as serving as a type of "K-12 account or project manager".

Kathy T, a long-time Academy Learning Education Consultant, who has worked as a Study Skills instructor at a college and for nationally-known tutoring companies, commented; "All tutoring companies offer an assessment and instruction. But the hard part is motivating kids to engage. I think Salli (Ford) has it right in assigning a Credentialed Teacher to manage the process and support parents and a smart, energetic Mentor to build a rapport and leverage a bit of positive peer pressure. I've seen it work like a charm." Academy Learning reports that their satisfied clients since 2013 most often cite their ability to identify what motivates and builds confidence in their particular child as Academy Learning's greatest strength.

"The real work of motivating is done through the rapport that is established between students and our amazing staff," insists Ms. Ford. Academy Learning's team of what they call M+Ms, short for Mentor+Motivators, are typically recent university graduates, and graduate students pursuing a teaching credential who are recruited both for their intelligence, and a passion for and sincere commitment to teaching that Ms. Ford looks for. "As a parent and an educator, I understand that kids know if their teacher is sincerely invested in them. As we say, Academy Learning M+Ms are born not made".

Academy@Work will be listed on Fond as an Employee Perk. Fond Perks are items and services offered on Fond at exclusive discounted rates. In addition to corporate discounts, Fond provides a rewards and recognition solution for enterprise companies that enables employees to send recognition to each other for hard work, along with points that they can use to redeem thousands of rewards. These rewards include gift cards, hundreds of items, custom company merchandise, and much more.

