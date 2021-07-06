Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Key Additions To Its Leadership Team

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC)(NASDAQ: TRHC) , a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announces the addition of two proven healthcare executives to fill strategic positions as TRHC prepares for future growth.

Kelli Kovak, RPh joins TRHC as Executive Vice President. She will be responsible for the overall leadership and strategic direction of TRHC's MedWise ® HealthCare Division among health plans, health systems, community pharmacies and other entities that would benefit from TRHC's MedWise science, technology, and clinical services.

Ms. Kovak comes to TRHC from UnitedHealth Group, where she served as Vice President, Clinical Engagement, developing relationships with markets that drove a 97% revenue increase in one year while providing vision and leadership to align company values with stakeholder and customer needs. Earlier, she served as Chief Operations Officer/Chief Executive Director, Foundational BioSystems, LLC, and at Cardinal Health as Vice President, Strategy Management/Strategic Operations.

"Ms. Kovak is an experienced leader with strong skills and deep expertise in all facets of management, sales, marketing, and operations across the healthcare industry," said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "It is an excellent time for her to join TRHC, as we formally launch the new corporate division she will lead, MedWise HealthCare."

Pamela M. Lincoln-Giang, PharmD will serve as Senior Director, TRHC Office of Strategic Growth. Dr. Lincoln-Giang recently held the position of Senior Director, Pharmacy, for Landmark Health, where she had oversight and development responsibilities for its national pharma strategies and operations across 17 states.

"I always have believed in the science and the mission of TRHC," said Dr. Lincoln-Giang. "Working with its MedWise technology showed me how much opportunity there is to improve the lives of patients, particularly vulnerable elders. Using MedWise is the best way that we can help manage polypharmacy, reduce adverse drug events, and ultimately reduce pre-mature mortality that can ensue. I am excited at the prospect of expanding our footprint and bringing these incredible and necessary services to even more people who need them."

TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, expressed her enthusiasm for the new additions to the Team, "Not only are we adding pivotal expertise to our already excellent team of leaders, we are achieving the Company's stated goals of diversity and inclusion." said Knowlton. "We are proud that our Executive Team represents the diversity and inclusion of our clients, as does our excellent Board of Directors, of which 56% are women.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events - the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise ®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

