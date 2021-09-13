Taboola Attains TAG Brand Safety Certification For Setting Rigorous Standards To Protect Advertisers From Brand Risks

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has been awarded the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal from...

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has been awarded the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG ), an organization that works to increase trust and transparency in digital advertising.

Brand safety is a top priority for marketers, with many brands focused on ensuring their ads run alongside trustworthy content. TAG's brand safety certification is the industry's largest and broadest program of its kind, demonstrating to advertisers that their partners have taken the necessary steps to reduce brand safety risk, so they can buy advertising inventory with confidence. This certification provides that assurance to more than 13,000 advertisers that choose Taboola to reach 500 million daily active users.

After initially receiving Verified by TAG status in 2017, Taboola has now achieved all the requirements of this latest certification. To reach this point, Taboola was required to prove it was safe for brands through a variety of measures, including:

Robust policy: Ensuring all digital advertising adheres to the TAG Brand Safety Certified criteria, policies and procedures.

Transparency around content moderation: Ensuring transparency around AI and human content moderation policies.

Thorough validation: Ensuring 100% of monetizable transactions are reviewed by one or more independently validated content verification services, or through use of inclusion and exclusion lists for the specific agreement.

Long-term commitment: Defining compliance monitoring policies used to monitor and demonstrate compliance with each applicable Brand Safety Principle.

This achievement is part of Taboola's ongoing commitment to brand safety, with the company having recently announced partnerships with leaders in brand safety and suitability including IAS and MOAT.

Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG said: "The TAG Brand Safety Seal demonstrates that a company has set rigorous standards to protect its partners from new and emerging brand threats, so we are very pleased to recognize Taboola for taking the steps needed to achieve this certification. We look forward to continuing to work with Taboola and other partners around the world to further raise our industry's standards for brand protection."

Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola said: "TAG's commitment to strengthening the integrity of the digital advertising ecosystem mirrors our own. They are a long-standing authority on all things brand safety and suitability, and as evidenced by this certification program, they have shown a clear dedication to helping advertisers. Thanks to this certification, advertisers can have extra confidence in the knowledge that their brand will be in safe hands with Taboola."

About TaboolaTaboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetisation and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking StatementsTaboola (the "Company") may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and impact of the acquisition, future prospects, product development and business strategies and our projections for future periods. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ContactDave StruzziDave.s@taboola.com