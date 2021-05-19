Tabletree Montana Wins Silver In Sofi™ Awards

Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association Awards

BIGFORK, Mont. and POLSON, Mont., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabletree Cherry Juice has won the silver award in the Juices and Beverages category as part of the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

TABLETREE CHERRY JUICE was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste - including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma - ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.

"We are so excited that Tabletree Cherry Juice has won this award. Winning a sofi award and being recognized by the industry for our commitment to quality and flavor is a huge honor. The sofi Award is the ultimate stamp of approval and we are so proud to claim the silver this year."

The sofi Awards competition is open annually to members of the Specialty Food Association. The Awards have been given each year since 1972. They recognize extraordinary specialty food and beverage products and the people who create them.

About Tabletree Montana:

Tabletree was founded in 2010 in Canada by Gary and Susan Snow who moved from Canada back home to the shores of Flathead Lake Montana in 2015 at the invitation of the Flathead Lake Cherry Growers Association and founded Tabletree Montana. Tabletree also won "Best in Show" at the Made in Montana show in 2020, "Best Pure Juice" at the World Juice Conference in Barcelona, Spain in 2012 and "Best New Juice or Nectar" for their apple juice in 2013 in Cologne, Germany . Tabletree has also won innovation awards for their equipment and product recognition awards in British Columbia, Canada. We are located in Bigfork/ Polson, Montana and the company's philosophy is "it isn't just about us." We strive to do what will benefit not only us, but our consumers, our growers and our employees as well. Using Flathead Lake cherries, a touch of honey and a dash of cinnamon as the natural preservatives, Tabletree uses their proprietary equipment that they developed to bring their quality products to consumers. The company strives to make healthy nutritious products. Tabletree has new products coming out this year made from their award-winning juice that promises to be as delightful as their cherry juice. More information can be found at www.tabletreejuice.com

About the Specialty Food Association:

The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience.

