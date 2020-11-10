TableTrac To Install CasinoTrac Management System At The Running Creek Casino In Upper Lake, California

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that the Running Creek Casino in Upper Lake, California, has elected to replace and upgrade its current casino management system with Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac.

Running Creek Casino has been offering visitors a full-service gaming destination in a vineyard setting along the historic Highway 20 corridor of Upper Lake, California. This beautiful location nestled in the scenic Clear Lake region offers a mecca for wine enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, fishermen, hikers and watersports fanatics.

Featuring more than 300 of the hottest slot games, five table games, a player's club booth, three dining experiences, a fun-filled bar, first-class banquet room facilities, live entertainment and weekly sporting event viewings on large screen TVs, Running Creek Casino is the "Place to Play" in Lake County!

"We look forward to partnering with CasinoTrac to assist with expanding our capabilities, and make for a smoother and more user-friendly operation" management of Running Creek Casino, Upper Lake, CA replied.

Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac Inc said, "The CasinoTrac system is steadily becoming the choice for northern California and we are proud to serve Running Creek casino. We strive to make switching to CasinoTrac fast and simple for our clients and their guests. They will enjoy this full featured and easy to use system featuring the Dynamic Auto Social Distance (DASD) for a safe fun gaming floor."

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across fourteen countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

