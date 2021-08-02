TAAG Genetics Secures AOAC Validation For F41 VIP PCR Kit

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAAG Genetics announced today that its TAAG F41 VIP kit, a multiplex real-time PCR assay capable of detecting four separate foodborne pathogens in a single reaction, has been granted Performance Tested Methods SM status from the AOAC Research Institute (certification #072101). AOAC promotes and conducts activities to help develop, improve, and validate proprietary testing methods.

TAAG's Food Safety Laboratory works with a variety of clients in the food industry to guarantee the safety and quality of their products. As part of that effort, it has developed and validated the F41 VIP, a simple-to-perform method that provides accurate presumptive results in 24 hours from sample enrichment. The kits simultaneously identify main pathogens of concern in the industry: L. monocytogenes, Salmonella spp., S. aureus, and E. coli. They work together with the TAAG Xpert Assistant (TxA) software, which utilizes artificial intelligence to identify and help eliminate pathogen problem points in clients' facilities.

Their rapid method offers considerable cost and time savings compared to the ISO reference methods. The user manual is uncomplicated and easy to follow while the instrument software only requires a few simple steps to operate. Sample analysis is straightforward enough that a technician of any training level could conduct the assay and obtain accurate results.

"We are delighted to have received AOAC validation on the F41 VIP, which is is a crucial step in bringing our international experience in food safety to the US market," said TAAG Genetics' CEO, Denis Berndt. "Together with the COVID-19 testing performed by our clinical laboratory, these food safety solutions help fulfill our commitment to promoting health and safety for our clients, their customers, and the surrounding community."

About TAAG Genetics

TAAG Genetics is an international laboratory founded in 2001, which has positioned itself on the leading edge of the industry where nature and technology come together. With more than 20 years of experience using now-famous PCR technology, TAAG has created, developed and commercialized new technologies for DNA analysis in both the Clinical Diagnostic and Food Safety industries. Their innovative products and services function together with AI-based software platforms that generate high-quality genetic testing solutions, revolutionizing the industry and bringing in the future of biotechnological innovation.

