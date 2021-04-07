TA Digital's SearchBoost.ai Named In Now Tech: Cognitive Search, Q1 2021 Report

NEWARK, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation agency TA Digital has announced its inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: Cognitive Search, Q1 2021 report. The company has been named for its maiden intelligent search solution SearchBoost.ai, a first offering of its kind AI-powered search tool that delivers personalized search results by focusing on the users and their experience. TA Digital's SearchBoost.ai was included by Forrester in both the Sites and Digital Commerce functionality categories.

The report, authored by Mike Gualtieri (VP, Principal Analyst) and Scott Compton (Sr. Analyst, Digital Commerce), overviews the capabilities of 35 cognitive search providers.

Now Tech: Cognitive Search, Q1 2021 is based on an analysis of the cognitive search market on two factors: market presence and functionality. Forrester gathered information from a broad set of cognitive search providers to understand their strategy, channel expertise, software partners, and industry focus. The result is an authoritative report for digital leaders to select from a diverse set of vendors that vary by size, functionality, geography, and vertical market focus.

"It is an incredible honor to see SearchBoost.ai in the new Now Tech report by Forrester. Cognitive Search is quickly becoming an experience differentiation for all digitally mature organizations. Whether you want to improve relevancy and personalization for your end users or trying to increase conversions and purchases, SearchBoost.ai is the right tool for the job. Best of all, with SearchBoost.ai, you don't need to replace your existing search tool - which means an end to long and expensive search implementations," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, CTO, TA Digital.

The need for cognitive search has grown manifold in the post-COVID world. Enterprises need cognitive search for a variety of needs — all of which lead to more access to information for workers, customers, prospects, partners, and the public.

Tech and digital commerce professionals should use this report to understand the value they can expect from a cognitive search provider and to select one based on size and functionality.

"At TA Digital, we pride ourselves on actively listening to our customers to provide effective solutions to their most complex business problems. We are excited by the positive reviews SearchBoost.ai has received since its launch earlier this year, and we believe its inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech report adds further credibility that we are providing marketers the cognitive search capabilities needed to take their customer experience to the next level," says Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital.

SearchBoost.ai is a fit for all digital organizations trying to improve their conversions and revenue through search relevancy and personalization. Leveraging the power of machine learning and the wisdom of user experience, SearchBoost.ai provides users predictive, relevant and personalized search results that cater to the highest clicks and conversions.

TA Digital has one of the largest and deepest multi-solution digital consulting teams in the world and is known for helping clients realize immediate and long-lasting value through a unique customer experience and data-driven methodology. TA Digital specializes in digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions and digital ecosystem development that is personalized, seamless and engaging.

The "Now Tech: Cognitive Search, Q1 2021" report is now available online for Forrester customers or for purchase here.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business - ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

