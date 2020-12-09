TA Digital Ranked #34 Among The Fastest Growing Private Companies In The Bay Area By The San Francisco Business Times

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital announced today that it has been ranked no.34 by the San Francisco Business Times on the 29th annual Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list, an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest-growing private companies; one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at a virtual awards ceremony on October 29, 2020.

The companies on this year's list ranked between 36 percent and 1,747 percent growth. Companies are ranked by percentage of revenue growth increase between 2017 and 2019. They were required to have at least $200,000 in revenue in 2017 and must be privately held and headquartered in the counties covered by the Business Times ( San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa & Marin).

TA Digital is the digital transformation agency that delivers exceptional user experiences using industry-leading platforms and data-driven methodologies, with expertise in transforming traditional businesses into digital enterprises by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential ROI.

"Our region is renowned as a hub for innovation and as an ecosystem that fosters growth companies," said Mary Huss, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. "TA Digital, along with all of the companies on the list, deserve special recognition because they fuel our regional economy."

"We're honored to have been ranked among some of the brightest private companies in the Bay Area. While San Francisco Bay Area has been a home for many industry leaders, we take special pride in this recognition that is coming after nearly twenty years of dedicated efforts and commitment by our extraordinary team members. We would also like to thank our customers and partners for their amazing support all along and paving the path for our future success," said Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business - ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, SAP and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community.

SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do business in the Bay Area.

Media contact:Marketing Department 260941@email4pr.com734-238-0005

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ta-digital-ranked-34-among-the-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-the-bay-area-by-the-san-francisco-business-times-301188961.html

SOURCE TA Digital