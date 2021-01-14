T2 Software Licenses Bluetooth LC3 To Nordic Semiconductor

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T2 Software www.t2software.com (formerly T2 Labs) announces the licensing of their implementation of the Bluetooth Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3) to Nordic Semiconductor for integration into their recently announced Nordic nRF5340 platform.

"We have been working with T2 and their Bluetooth LC3 throughout the last year as we developed our nRF5340 platform to support Bluetooth LE Audio," said Vince Hagen, Global Business Development Manager (Audio) from Nordic Semiconductor. "Their implementation fits well into our architecture based on the Arm Cortex M33 and their support of our engineering team and the product through this process has been great. We look forward to growing the LE Audio market together."

T2 Software is an active participant in the Bluetooth LE Audio focused working groups that create the specifications within the Bluetooth SIG and, in September 2020, was the first company in the world to qualify the Bluetooth LC3 with the Bluetooth SIG. Along with the qualified LC3, T2 Software is also developing and actively licensing the host stack to support both LE Audio and Classic Audio.

"T2 Software is honored to be working with Nordic, one of the true leaders in Bluetooth LE solutions for more than the last decade," said Tim Reilly, CEO and co-Founder of T2 Software. "By licensing our software to Nordic, we feel we have validated our solution in the market and are looking forward to the exciting growth of LE Audio over the next several years."

It is expected that most of the required components for LE Audio will be adopted by the Bluetooth SIG in the first half of 2021. T2 Software currently has early versions of all required host stack software available for evaluation and license today, with qualified versions expected as soon as adopted by the Bluetooth SIG. A complete host stack solution with support for both LE Audio and Classic Audio will be available from T2 Software as a qualified solution in Q3 2021, assuming LE Audio adoption by the SIG.

About T2 Software, Inc.T2 Software (formerly T2 Labs), based in Louisville, KY, is a software development company focusing on Bluetooth LE Audio and Classic Audio software solutions and providing embedded wireless software development services for its customers. To learn more about T2 Software products and services, please visit the website at www.t2software.com or email info@t2software.com.

