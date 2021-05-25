T2 Biosystems Reminds Stockholders To Vote At The Upcoming Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today reminded stockholders to vote at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 25, 2021. The T2 Biosystems Board of Directors unanimously supports each stockholder proposal on the proxy and encourages all stockholders to vote for these proposals.

The Company's President and CEO, John Sperzel, has released a statement communicating to stockholders the importance of the proposals and their potential impact on the Company. The video statement can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.t2biosystems.com.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. will be holding its Annual Meeting virtually on June 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTOO2021. T2 Biosystems' stockholders of record as of April 28, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

T2 Biosystems' definitive proxy materials, 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders and other relevant information can be found at www.sec.gov.

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact MacKenzie Partners at 1-800-322-2885.

About T2 BiosystemsT2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

The Company, its directors, director nominees and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in respect of the Annual Meeting. The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and associated proxy card in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting with the SEC. Details concerning the nominees of the Company's board of directors for election at the Annual Meeting are set forth in the definitive proxy statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Information regarding the identity of the Company's participants and their respective interests in the matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the Annual Meeting. Investors and stockholders can obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company's stockholders can also obtain, without charge, a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other relevant filed documents from the "SEC Filings" section of the Company's website at www.t2biosystems.com.

