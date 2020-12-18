T-Mobile Selected As State Of Texas Telecommunications Relay And Captioned Telephone Services Provider

Continuing to keep all communities connected, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Un-carrier has been selected to provide Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) and Captioned Telephone service (CapTel) in the state of Texas, referred to as Relay...

Continuing to keep all communities connected, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report today announced the Un-carrier has been selected to provide Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) and Captioned Telephone service (CapTel) in the state of Texas, referred to as Relay Texas. The Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) gladly renewed its relationship with T-Mobile, effective December 1, 2020 after more than 30 years of history with Sprint, now part of T-Mobile. TRS communications, including Relay Texas, can be accessed by dialing 711 anywhere in the U.S. from any phone and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"We are excited to continue our wonderful relationship with the great state of Texas, as well as working with the Public Utilities Commission and Relay Texas consumers as we endeavor to improve the quality of life for all," said Mike Ellis, who leads accessibility at T-Mobile. "T-Mobile provides a comprehensive array of accessible communication services to empower people who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, DeafBlind, Low-Vision or have a Speech Disability that provide functionally equivalent communication options."

"The Public Utility Commission of Texas is happy to announce the new contract for Relay Services awarded to T-Mobile. The Public Utility Commission of Texas and Sprint, now part of T-Mobile has a 30 year relationship and we look forward to another four years together providing top notch relay services to the people of Texas," said Jay Stone, Program Administrator, Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Relay services like TRS and CapTel enable people who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, DeafBlind, Low-Vision or have a Speech Disability to communicate over the phone by using a specialized text telephone and an operator to convert voice communications to text. Relay communication services are designed to accommodate the uniquely different users' needs and capabilities.

Making Connectivity Available to All

The New T-Mobile is building on more than 30 years of providing accessibility solutions under the Sprint brand. T-Mobile has been a leader in the development and advancement of telecommunications relay services and is proud to provide connectivity for all customers. As the largest provider of relay services, T-Mobile provides accessibility services to 37 state customers (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), as well as the U.S. Federal Government.

About T-Mobile

