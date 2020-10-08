T-Mobile Expands Home Internet To More Than 450 Cities & Towns Left High-and-Dry By AT&T

What AT&T takes away, T-Mobile brings back. Following news that AT&T is discontinuing DSL home broadband in many communities, T-Mobile is massively expanding its Home Internet pilot service to give another option to an additional 20 million households in...

What AT&T takes away, T-Mobile brings back. Following news that AT&T is discontinuing DSL home broadband in many communities, T-Mobile is massively expanding its Home Internet pilot service to give another option to an additional 20 million households in parts of 450 cities and towns — many in rural America — being abandoned by AT&T in the middle of a pandemic when connectivity has never been more important. With this move, the Un-carrier is also expanding its Home Internet pilot to non-T-Mobile customers in these areas.

T-Mobile has been piloting Home Internet on its LTE network, as the Un-carrier prepares to launch 5G Home Internet across the country. And it's clear the service is badly needed. 61 percent of rural households have no choice when it comes to high speed home broadband.

"We can't stand idly by while AT&T leaves potentially millions with fewer home Internet options at a time when our connection to the Internet is so vital — for work, remote school, connection with family and friends. That's why we're undertaking this massive expansion," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "The Carriers and the Cableopoly have consistently over-promised and under-delivered when it comes to broadband access. Thanks to our merger with Sprint, we can end this and give millions in underserved communities more choices and competition for high-speed home broadband."

T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month with AutoPay and features many of the same benefits that have made T-Mobile the fastest growing wireless provider for the past seven years:

Covid-proof: it's all self-installation so no need for installers to come to your home.

No hardware fees. $0 hardware lease with service.

Taxes and fees included.

No two-year contracts.

No maddening "introductory" price offers. What you pay at sign-up is what you'll pay as long as you have service.

No data caps.

T-Mobile Home Internet originally launched last year as an invite-only pilot for select T-Mobile customer households, including many in underserved and rural areas. Customer feedback should leave old-school ISPs quaking in their boots. Examples: customers give T-Mobile Home Internet an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42, compared to -75 (that's a negative 75!) for their previous provider. 73 percent report saving money with T-Mobile Home Internet, and of those saving money, 78% report saving more than $20/month and more than 50% report saving more than $30 per month or $360 annually.

T-Mobile recently expanded the Home Internet pilot to non-T-Mobile customers in several Western Michigan counties including the Grand Rapids area. The reaction to the rollout paints a message that's crystal clear: consumers desperately want, or even NEED, better Internet access. It also provides T-Mobile the confidence for today's significant expansion.

The Home Internet pilot provides home broadband on the Un-carrier's LTE network. With additional capacity unlocked by the merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is preparing to put its massive network capacity to use, in part by launching 5G Home Internet nationwide, covering more than 50% of U.S. households within six years and providing a desperately needed alternative to incumbent cable and telco ISPs.

T-Mobile Home Internet service is available on a first-come, first-served basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity, which is expanding all the time. For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet or to check availability for your home in these areas, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

List of New Cities & Towns:

Alabama

Jasper

Scottsboro

Alexander City

Fort Payne

Tuscaloosa

Birmingham-Hoover

Montgomery

Gadsden

Troy

Auburn-Opelika

Atmore

Dothan

Huntsville

Selma

Talladega-Sylacauga

Cullman

Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

Mobile

Decatur

Florence-Muscle Shoals

Anniston-Oxford

Albertville

Eufaula

Arkansas

Camden

Paragould

Jonesboro

Pine Bluff

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

Batesville

Hot Springs

Helena-West Helena

Arkadelphia

El Dorado

Magnolia

Hope

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

Russellville

Searcy

Blytheville

Forrest City

Malvern

Fort Smith

California

Eureka-Arcata

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Salinas

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

Vallejo

Bakersfield

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles

Susanville

Merced

Stockton

Chico

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario

Fresno

Santa Rosa-Petaluma

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

Modesto

Redding

Florida

Panama City

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Jacksonville

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

The Villages

Gainesville

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Tallahassee

Lakeland-Winter Haven

Key West

Port St. Lucie

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent

Sebastian-Vero Beach

Clewiston

Homosassa Springs

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Ocala

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

Georgia

Americus

Jesup

Statesboro

Douglas

Thomasville

Dublin

Waycross

Bainbridge

Vidalia

Milledgeville

Cordele

Dalton

Savannah

Albany

Hinesville

Macon-Bibb County

Moultrie

Rome

Athens-Clarke County

St. Marys

Jefferson

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Brunswick

Thomaston

Cornelia

Valdosta

Gainesville

Cedartown

Warner Robins

Columbus

LaGrange

Augusta-Richmond County

Iowa

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

Illinois

Sterling

Mount Vernon

Decatur

Galesburg

Centralia

Bloomington

Carbondale-Marion

Peoria

Rockford

Springfield

Lincoln

Pontiac

Rochelle

Champaign-Urbana

Kankakee

Dixon

Jacksonville

Danville

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Quincy

Indiana

Plymouth

Logansport

Peru

Huntington

Fort Wayne

Kendallville

Bedford

North Vernon

Madison

Washington

Jasper

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Columbus

Wabash

Bloomington

Angola

Kokomo

Michigan City-La Porte

Vincennes

Elkhart-Goshen

Auburn

Decatur

Terre Haute

Lafayette-West Lafayette

Muncie

Evansville

South Bend-Mishawaka

Kansas

Parsons

Garden City

Great Bend

Pittsburg

Emporia

Coffeyville

Lawrence

Wichita

Topeka

Atchison

Salina

Liberal

Dodge City

Manhattan

McPherson

Ottawa

Kentucky

Madisonville

Mount Sterling

Middlesborough

Central City

Mayfield

Maysville

Lexington-Fayette

Murray

Owensboro

London

Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Frankfort

Richmond-Berea

Bardstown

Paducah

Louisville/Jefferson County

Louisiana

Minden

New Orleans-Metairie

Baton Rouge

Bogalusa

Alexandria

Hammond

Shreveport-Bossier City

Natchitoches

Lake Charles

Houma-Thibodaux

Lafayette

Morgan City

Monroe

Opelousas

Jennings

Fort Polk South

DeRidder

Michigan

Marquette

Kalamazoo-Portage

Jackson

Monroe

Grand Rapids-Kentwood

Lansing-East Lansing

Flint

Sturgis

Houghton

Ludington

Adrian

Mount Pleasant

Battle Creek

Saginaw

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Bay City

Ann Arbor

Muskegon

Escanaba

Holland

Midland

Hillsdale

Sault Ste. Marie

Niles

Alma

Traverse City

Cadillac

Coldwater

Iron Mountain

Minnesota

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Missouri

Farmington

Kirksville

Moberly

Sikeston

Kennett

Poplar Bluff

Marshall

Jefferson City

Maryville

Columbia

Sedalia

Hannibal

Springfield

Warrensburg

Mexico

Joplin

Lebanon

Cape Girardeau

St. Louis

Kansas City

St. Joseph

Mississippi

Meridian

Clarksdale

Starkville

Brookhaven

Jackson

Oxford

Laurel

Columbus

Corinth

Grenada

Indianola

Cleveland

Tupelo

McComb

Greenville

Hattiesburg

West Point

Vicksburg

Greenwood

Gulfport-Biloxi

Natchez

North Carolina

Marion

Rockingham

Winston-Salem

Wilmington

Goldsboro

Roanoke Rapids

North Wilkesboro

Albemarle

Kinston

Laurinburg

Fayetteville

Durham-Chapel Hill

Greensboro-High Point

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

Lumberton

Burlington

Jacksonville

Brevard

Raleigh-Cary

Shelby

Asheville

Boone

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

New Mexico

Las Cruces

Hobbs

Nevada

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Pahrump

Fallon

Elko

Carson City

Reno

Ohio

Jackson

Athens

Cambridge

Coshocton

Portsmouth

Findlay

Chillicothe

Marietta

Bucyrus-Galion

Akron

Cleveland-Elyria

Dayton-Kettering

Columbus

Zanesville

Canton-Massillon

Toledo

Sandusky

Ashtabula

Norwalk

Tiffin

Washington Court House

Greenville

Wilmington

Salem

Wooster

Cincinnati

Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Oklahoma

Guymon

Elk City

Duncan

McAlester

Stillwater

Enid

Ada

Tulsa

Woodward

Tahlequah

Altus

Oklahoma City

Weatherford

Muskogee

Lawton

Durant

Ardmore

Bartlesville

Ponca City

Shawnee

Miami

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

New Castle

South Carolina

Greenwood

Orangeburg

Charleston-North Charleston

Bennettsville

Spartanburg

Greenville-Anderson

Columbia

Union

Sumter

Seneca

Florence

Newberry

Gaffney

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

Jackson

Martin

Dyersburg

Brownsville

Paris

Greeneville

Johnson City

Knoxville

Athens

Union City

Lawrenceburg

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

Crossville

McMinnville

Newport

Morristown

Lewisburg

Cleveland

Chattanooga

Clarksville

Memphis

Kingsport-Bristol

Texas

Eagle Pass

Borger

Levelland

Plainview

Zapata

Lubbock

Del Rio

Mount Pleasant

Kingsville

Laredo

Brownsville-Harlingen

Rio Grande City-Roma

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

El Paso

Waco

Jacksonville

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Beaumont-Port Arthur

Pecos

Victoria

Wichita Falls

San Antonio-New Braunfels

Beeville

Brenham

Tyler

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Longview

Lufkin

Corpus Christi

Sweetwater

Killeen-Temple

Alice

Huntsville

Paris

Nacogdoches

Hereford

Snyder

Fredericksburg

Pampa

Odessa

Amarillo

Pearsall

Bay City

Gainesville

Vernon

Big Spring

Abilene

Texarkana

Virginia

Danville

Wisconsin

Appleton

Green Bay

Beaver Dam

Manitowoc

Fond du Lac

Janesville-Beloit

Milwaukee-Waukesha

Oshkosh-Neenah

Stevens Point

Eau Claire

Watertown-Fort Atkinson

Racine

Menomonie

Madison

Whitewater

La Crosse-Onalaska

West Virginia

Parkersburg-Vienna

Huntington-Ashland

Point Pleasant

Weirton-Steubenville

Wheeling

During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. Qualifying account and credit approval required. For use only with T-Mobile LTE Wi-Fi Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay $207. Video streaming resolution depends on available speeds. Without AutoPay, $5 more. May not be reflected on 1st bill. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management details.

