T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. Expands R&D With New Division, Leadership And Promotions

U.S. subsidiary of global Top 10 flavor & fragrance company supports R&D growth by uniting food and beverage divisions and several key promotions

CERRITOS, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's Top 10 flavor & fragrance companies is expanding its R&D leadership in the U.S. market with a single business division that unites food & beverage flavor development and applications expertise.

California-based T. Hasegawa USA, which acquired Lake Forest, Calif. based Mission Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. late last year, announced it will integrate its food and beverage flavor divisions, creating a single research & development business unit, led by an updated management team with several new director and senior flavor chemist positions.

T. Hasegawa's Satoshi Koga will transition from his role as Director, Sweet Technology to lead the integration of flavors, and evaluating raw materials and processes to ensure consistent high quality throughout T. Hasegawa and Mission Flavors R&D as the two companies continue merging.

Ibrahima Faye has been promoted to Koga's role as Director, Sweet Technology at T. Hasegawa. Faye joined T. Hasegawa in 2019 as a senior flavor chemist and has impacted the company in recent years through his extensive flavor expertise and mentoring of junior staff.

Leading the beverage applications team is Jeanene Martinez, who has been promoted to Director, Applications at T. Hasegawa. Since joining the company in 2016, Jeanene has built a world-class beverage applications team, which has supported R&D and sales divisions at T. Hasegawa, leading to numerous major business wins in recent years.

"I'm excited to lead such a tremendous group of people who are instrumental in our research & development ensuring our customers success," said Jim Yang, vice president of R&D at T. Hasegawa USA. "Our goal has always been to seek out team members that assist us in accelerating growth while directly impacting the rest of our team in a positive manner. There is nothing more important than to be able to find them from within our own company."

Maria Olson and Lauren Mayberry have both been promoted to Sr. Flavor Chemists at T. Hasegawa, and join the company via the Mission Flavors acquisition, where they have served for several decades. Both are highly experienced flavorists and certified members of the Society of Flavor Chemists.

Ilya Flaks, Flavor Chemist at T. Hasegawa recently passed the Certified Flavor Chemist exam hosted by the Society of Flavor Chemists - an extensive exam process following 11 years of hands-on learning from industry-leading flavor professionals.

"We are thrilled to have this group enabling us to continued success in flavor creation," added Yang. "Our business is strong; we have an experienced leadership team with talented employees who are committed to winning. This organizational change will fuel innovation, drive collaboration and accelerate our opportunities for growth at a pivotal time for T. Hasegawa."

Along with the expanded director and flavor chemist positions, additional team members have been added at T. Hasegawa to service both the company's flavor applications and flavor library efforts.

Learn more about T. Hasegawa's world-class development process, full flavor collection and company history at www.thasegawa.com.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made ' Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

