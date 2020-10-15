T.H.E.M. Establishes The New Standard In COVID-19 Testing And Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Exchange Market (T.H.E.M.), Nashville, TN, introduces the first COVID-19 Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") solution that supports physicians management of high-risk patients throughout the infection state. T.H.E.M.s novel platform is integrated with the newly released CLIA waived POC IgG/IgM Rapid Antibody test, providing a physician, for the first time, the ability to both administer a test and be reimbursed by Medicare and other commercial insurances.

This will be the first COVID-19 specific platform that allows the patient to capture, store, and share their results with their primary care provider, employer, and others who require documentation prior to surgery, travel, or returning to work. The application also includes an administration dashboard that analyzes and provides ongoing reports to the physician so they may create personalized and effective treatment and recovery plans.

In accordance with the CDCs recommendations to increase testing frequency, the new POC COVID-19 test in conjunction with a physician managed program and a national PPE provider, T.H.E.M. and other collaborators hope to achieve substantial insights into COVID-19, while playing a critical role with the development of COVID-19 best practices and standards.

In an effort to support CDC and FDA requirements, T.H.E.M.s multilayer, interoperable platform is made available as a consumer application, remote management dashboard, and a billing system equipped to provide a series of remote management for both primary and specialty care providers. T.H.E.M. has also made this service available to employers as a return to work program and event managers to help safely resume live events through preparation and risk mitigation.

T.H.E.M. is CMS BlueButton 2.0 Medicare Approved, ONC Certified in Health Data Exchange and Interoperability, and is both an Amazon AWS Partner and Microsoft Azure partner. The MMH COVID Platform is expected to be released to the general public by Q4 2020 on Apple's IOS, Google's Android platforms to promote individual and family health and wellness management.

About: The Health Exchange Market, Corp.

The Health Market Exchange, Corp. ( thehealthexchangemarket.com) T.H.E.M. is a national health information network focused on clinical research and technology, owner of Manage My Health, LLC, and The Orphan Disease Research Institute.

General Inquiries: contact@thehealthexchangemarket.com

Media Inquiries: Collin D. Powell(615) 538-8375 256824@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/them-establishes-the-new-standard-in-covid-19-testing-and-management-301153325.html

SOURCE The Health Exchange Market (T.H.E.M.)