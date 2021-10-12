T-fal Launches New Unlimited Cookware Line

PARISIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 60 years, T-fal has offered innovative cookware solutions to improve the everyday lives of consumers while in the kitchen. The brand continues to revolutionize food preparation with the launch of the T-fal Unlimited Collection, featuring the Longest Lasting Non-stick in the USA. 2

Now available on Amazon, T-fal Unlimited Collection is the longest lasting non-stick in the USA. 3 Simulated to match up to 12 years of usage, 4 this cookware lasts long enough to cook with the kids from preschool to college. The collection is also equipped with a versatile, even heat base that prevents hotspots and cooks every bite uniformly, and is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. Other features of the T-fal Unlimited Collection include:

Thermo-Spot turns solid red to indicate when the pan is properly preheated

Safe Coating. NO PFOA, Cadmium & Lead 5

Stainless steel riveted handles improve safety, maneuverability, and adds style

Dishwasher safe

Oven-safe up to 500°F

"We take pride in the work we do to provide families with cookware that's easy-to-use and can last for years," said Shivanthi Vannan, Vice President of Marketing at Groupe SEB USA. "By developing the T-fal Unlimited Collection, we're thrilled to continue delivering new innovation and pushing the boundaries when it comes to long lasting cookware."

The T-fal Unlimited Collection 12-piece set is now available on Amazon and retails for $149.99. For more information on T-fal's latest innovations, visit www.t-falusa.com.

About T-fal For more than 60 years, T-fal has aspired to make the lives of busy home cooks easier by providing ingenious, high-performing and user-friendly cookware that enables a shortcut to desired results, every time.

It all started with a simple idea: a non-stick pan that would revolutionize food preparation, transfer and clean up -- allowing you to spend more time enjoying little moments with those you love. Today, as the industry leader in non-stick cookware, T-fal continuously strives to develop innovative product solutions that mitigate unneeded guesswork and stress in the kitchen - such as T-fal Thermo-Spot - the unique heat indicator technology that shows when the pan is perfectly preheated and ready to begin cooking. T-fal is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, visit www.t-falusa.com or follow @tfalusa on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest innovations.

1 Based on abrasion and non-stick external testing done vs top 10 non-stick aluminum competitor pans < $29.99 (excluding hard anodized). 2020 Independent volume data. 2 Based on abrasion and non-stick external testing done vs top 10 non-stick aluminum competitor pans < $29.99 (excluding hard anodized). 2020 Independent volume data. 3 Based on abrasion and non-stick external testing done vs top 10 non-stick aluminum competitor pans < $29.99 (excluding hard anodized). 2020 Independent volume data. 4 Based on 48,000 abrasion cycles. External Abrasion test based on internal protocols. Average consumer use 5 times per week. 5 No intentional addition of lead and cadmium in the coatings. No migration at detection threshold.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-fal-launches-new-unlimited-cookware-line-301397704.html

SOURCE T-fal