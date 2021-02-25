T.D. Jakes' Event Urges Leaders To Step Forward With Clarity To Advance In 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of an unpredictable and challenging 2020, global leader Bishop T.D. Jakes is bringing leaders from all areas of business and the nonprofit sector together to get clarity on the way forward. The reimagined 2021 International Leadership Summit is now a virtual event. From April 29 to May 1, industry thought leaders like Tyler Perry, Steven Furtick and Judah Smith will speak to a variety of topics including technology, global economics, faith and more.

"It is going to take all of our leaders coming together to not mirror what happened in 2020," said Jakes. " From the racial injustice to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot continue to leave our world without strong, strategic leaders who can bring us forward and out of the depths of where we started in 2020. We need to all get on the same page and come together once again to bring unity, hope and decisive action to our world of chaos."

Speakers include:

Bishop T.D. Jakes , senior pastor of The Potter's House

, senior pastor of The House Serita Jakes , executive director of women's and children's ministries at The Potter's House

, executive director of women's and children's ministries at The House Tyler Perry , producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist

, producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist Steven Furtick , founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church

, founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church Judah Smith , lead pastor of Churchome

, lead pastor of Churchome David Steward , founder and chairman of World Wide Technology

, founder and chairman of World Wide Technology Byron Allen , comedian, producer, media mogul, philanthropist and founder of Entertainment Studios

, comedian, producer, media mogul, philanthropist and founder of Entertainment Studios Hattie Hill , president and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation

, president and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation Cynthia Marshall , CEO of the Dallas Mavericks

The complete list of speakers can be viewed online.

The International Leadership Summit is offering three Master Class roundtables. The first will feature Jakes, Steward and Allen on the topic of global economics. The second will feature Jakes and Perry, and Jakes will close out the final Master Class. The complete schedule of events is available online.

Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders and instrumental change agents to influence the world.

Media Credentials: Each member of the media must apply to obtain credentials to cover the conference.

About The Potter's House: Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals.

