T.D. Jakes Convenes Top Women In Business, Government And Nonprofit At Global Meeting

DALLAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Women's History Month concludes, many continue to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made by women. Global Christian leader Bishop T.D. Jakes and the International Leadership Summit will feature several multi-faceted and successful women next month during the 2021 International Leadership Summit. Now a virtual event, this global gathering will take place April 29 - May 1, and will feature industry thought leaders like Serita Jakes, Cynthia Marshall, Leona Allen and Nicole Wood, who will speak to a variety of topics including technology, criminal justice reform, faith and more.

An event that draws tens of thousands of pastors and leaders from around the globe, this annual summit aims to equip emerging change-makers with strategies and the infrastructural help to influence their communities.

"Women have made endless contributions to better business, education, ministry, entertainment, and every other facet of influence in the world," said Bishop T.D. Jakes. " As America has spent the last month recognizing and remembering women and what women offer to our world, we are underscoring and learning from female leaders and entrepreneurs during the International Leadership Summit."

Female speakers include:

Serita Jakes , executive director of women's and children's ministries at The Potter's House

, executive director of women's and children's ministries at The House Hattie Hill , president and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation

, president and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation Cynthia Marshall , CEO of the Dallas Mavericks

, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks Nicole Wood , policy and communications lead for the U.S. DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships

, policy and communications lead for the U.S. DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Jessica Taylor , entrepreneur, diversity and inclusion consultant

, entrepreneur, diversity and inclusion consultant Leona Allen , deputy publisher of The Dallas Morning News

, deputy publisher of Kesha Williams , software engineer, technology leader

, software engineer, technology leader Tina Naidoo , executive director of Texas Offenders Reentry Initiative (T.O.R.I.)

, executive director of Texas Offenders Reentry Initiative (T.O.R.I.) Ayoka Lawson , director, producer

, director, producer Rohana Meade , president, CEO, founding partner of Synergy Technical

, president, CEO, founding partner of Synergy Technical Marie Forleo , entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, host

, entrepreneur, bestselling author, host Sonya Robinson , West Central Area vice president of State Farm

The complete list of speakers can be viewed online. The complete schedule of events is available online.

Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders and instrumental change agents to influence the world.

Media Credentials
Each member of the media must apply to obtain credentials to cover the conference. Press may request media credentials for the International Leadership Summit by filling out this form. Those who submitted applications in 2020 do not need to reapply unless their information has changed.

About The Potter's HouseLocated in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.

