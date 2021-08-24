Syxsense Workflows Automate Response To Critical IT Infrastructure Disruptions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announced today the ability to automatically respond to critical IT infrastructure disruptions. Syxsense adds customizable workflow status checks and controls for services, databases, websites, events, and servers. Within the workflow, monitor that there are no data disruptions, alert that your website is non-responsive, restart and repair windows services and events.

Use the web monitor action to watch for and respond to website outages to help guarantee that a customer's experience, from first click to purchase, is a positive one. Set downtime checks as frequently as every 30 seconds, if your site is non-responsive you will immediately receive notification. Completely customizable, workflows can automate the restart of necessary services, responding and fixing the problem with no manual intervention and limited downtime. With a variety of web action checks (delete, get, head, post, put, trace), interact with any web service or web API for transaction monitoring and avoid technical outages at the point of purchase. Checks run from any number of locations for worldwide redundancy, know that customers from Asia to Europe are getting similar response times.

Syxsense also extends its' automation workflow library with logic action pairs to verify uptime and reboot servers; check the state of windows events and services then start or stop them, and finally monitor the responsiveness of SQL databases to initiate repair.

In the instance of PrintNightmare, the patch Microsoft released only fixed half of the problem. IT admins still had to disable the print spooler service by hand. The Syxsense Cortext workflow is able to disable or enable a specific windows feature, saving time and securing the environment.

Syxsense Cortex is a visual drag and drop designer that easily automates complex actions directly on the endpoint, only available in Syxsense Secure.

"With this release, customers are to detect and resolve critical infrastructure disruptions in live-time," emphasized Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense. "Syxsense Secure fits seamlessly into the existing infrastructure and routines for automated security and patch remediation."

Syxsense Cortex is included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About SyxsenseSyxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

