Syxsense Experiences Record-Breaking Growth As Millions Of Remote Workers Create Cyber Security Demand

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announces today it has seen record-breaking growth driven by the demand of secure IT infrastructure to manage the remote workforce.

According to a recent Cisco survey on the Future of Secure Remote Work, most companies were only somewhat prepared to support remote working. This has accelerated technologies, such as Syxsense that allow employees to work remotely and securely, providing businesses with greater flexibility.

Syxsense was the first to provide complete IT management, patching, and security vulnerability scans in a single cloud solution. Syxsense Secure includes malicious process monitoring, automated device quarantine, real-time alerting, and live data that indicates the health of all endpoints in your network or roaming devices. With real-time cloud endpoint management technology, Syxsense creates a baseline defense against known threats by ensuring devices are current with the latest software updates and security patches.

Several clients recently reviewed Syxsense on Gartner-owned Capterra, commenting on Syxsense's ability to manage and secure remote workers:

"I've been able to address Windows patching for staff who no longer come into our network due to Covid-19, as well as software patching capabilities. Remote management has also been helpful as well as basic system review/maintenance in the background without the user's input." - Director of IT, Hospital & Health Care.

"Being able to monitor inventory, processes, patching and queries in real-time have really helped keep our environment secure and up to date. This has been very important as remote working has increased across the board." - IT Desktop Administrator, Non-Profit Organization Management.

"We were starting to see issues keeping our devices up to date prior to Covid but when Covid hit and we were no longer seeing devices in the office. Syxsense was a life saver! It has allowed us to keep eyes on our devices and ensure that they are fully patched against vulnerabilities. The remote-control feature has allowed us to get to devices that we can't access via VPN." - Systems Administrator, Utilities.

"Our company had a problem with management of users working from home. If they did not connect to VPN there was not a lot we could do to keep the machine patched and secure. Ever since we installed the Syxsense agent on all our machines we can keep them up to date and connect to them with one click from the dashboard." - Systems Administrator, Computer Software.

Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here: https://www.syxsense.com/start-a-free-trial-of-syxsense/

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

