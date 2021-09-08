Syte And Movable Ink Partner To Provide Retailers With Hyper-Personalized Email Marketing Capabilities Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season

Strategic partnership enables retailers to maximize email marketing campaigns in a new way that combines hyper-personalization technology with dynamic content displays.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syte , the leading Product Discovery Platform for retail, announced today a strategic partnership with intelligent content provider Movable Ink , enabling brands and retailers to optimize their email marketing with hyper-personalized, dynamic displays ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season. The partnership gives retailers the ability to combine the power of visual AI and hyper-personalization technology to auto-generate millions of versions of on-brand 1:1 email creative campaigns that recommend tailored products to each individual shopper and reflect personalized shopper preferences. With integrations with top email service providers, including Emarsys, Oracle Bronto, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, this partnership will give leading retailers a headstart in driving high-intent traffic back to their websites.

Last year's unprecedented holiday season drove consumers to overwhelmingly shop online and retailers responded by amplifying email strategies, with year-over-year lift of email sends increasing by 77.28% in November 2020 leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With heightened customer expectations and increased competition over shoppers' overcrowded inboxes, retailers must ensure they're getting the most out of their email marketing campaigns and cut through the clutter.

The unique combination of Syte and Movable Ink's technologies enables retailers to create email campaigns with hyper-personalized content that updates every time a shopper opens their email, providing consumers with the most consistent, relevant, and personalized experience possible. Retailers can reach high-intent and high-converting shoppers with engaging emails that feature both items similar to products they engaged with on-site and hyper-personalized product recommendations based on behavior and preferences. Early adopters of this integration between Syte and Movable Ink have seen, on average, a 7X increase in clickthrough rates.

"As competition in the eCommerce space continues to grow more saturated, engaging shoppers at each email touchpoint is critical in driving conversion, particularly as we approach the holiday shopping season," said Ofer Fryman, CSO at Syte. "Our partnership with Movable Ink marks another major milestone for Syte as we cement our position as the leader in product discovery technology. Together we are providing another solution for retailers, brands, and shoppers through a personalized shopping experience straight to their inbox."

Syte and Movable Ink's joint solution includes the following:

1:1, dynamic content. When emails are opened, any changes in price, inventory availability, shopper preferences, and more will be reflected.

Syte's personalized product recommendations integrate with Emarsys, Oracle Bronto, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and more Business goals optimization. Email campaigns can be optimized to align with specific business goals, from decreasing abandoned carts to increasing lifetime value and return traffic.

Email campaigns can be optimized to align with specific business goals, from decreasing abandoned carts to increasing lifetime value and return traffic. Customizable campaigns.Visual AI and hyper-personalization technology are integrated into every email, allowing retailers to customize and test for best results.

"Personalization is paramount to long-term customer trust and retention, and this joint partnership with Syte will take personalization to the next level," said Adam Stambleck, president at Movable Ink. "Information moves at a rapid speed and the ability to constantly update email content will be critical to gaining and retaining customers."

For additional information on Syte and its partnership with Movable Ink, please visit http://www.syte.ai/ .

About Syte:

Syte is the world's first Product Discovery Platform. Powered by visual AI, Syte is spearheading the evolution of eCommerce by enabling brands and retailers to seamlessly connect shoppers with products they love. Their solutions, including a Visual Discovery Suite, Searchandising Suite, and Hyper-Personalization Suite, empower shoppers to discover and purchase products instantly and intuitively.

Leading brands and retailers, like Farfetch, PrettyLittleThing, Castorama, and Coleman Furniture, partner with Syte to provide on-demand, personalized experiences that drive conversion, increase average order value, and spark lifelong loyalty.

To learn more about Syte's solutions, products, technology, patents, and trademarks, visit www.syte.ai .

About Movable Ink:

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. More than 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 400 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com .

