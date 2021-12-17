System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report on the system integration services market for industrial automation in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing plant complexities, shortage of skilled workforce, and growth of the manufacturing sector due to favorable government policies.

The system integration services market for industrial automation in India analysis includes end-user segment and service segment.

This study identifies the increasing need for MACs as one of the prime reasons driving the system integration services market for industrial automation in India's growth during the next few years. Also, the growing implementation of software as a service and value chain integration by automation solution providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is segmented as below:

By End-user

Process industry

Discrete industry

By Service

Software integration services

Hardware integrations services

Consulting services

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Software integration services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware integrations services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consulting services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Access Automation Pvt. Ltd.

ACS INDIA

Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd.

BASE Automation Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Captronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

John Wood Group Plc

M/s Axcend Automation and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Servilink System Ltd.

SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.

