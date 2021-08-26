Systel Receives Highest Award For Innovative Edge AI Rugged Computing System

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc.®, an industry leader in rugged computer hardware solutions announced today that its Kite-Strike™ rugged edge AI computing system was recognized as a Platinum Honoree by the 2021 Technology Innovators Awards from Military & Aerospace Electronics. An independent panel of judges from the aerospace and defense community awarded Kite-Strike a platinum award, the highest level of recognition.

Kite-Strike supports force-protection high-resolution sensor systems and enables real-time AI inferencing at the edge.

"We are honored to be recognized by Military & Aerospace Electronics and receive this prestigious award," said Aneesh Kothari, Systel's vice-president of marketing. "Kite-Strike delivers the next-generation of embedded computing technology and leap-ahead capabilities demanded by emerging mission sets, specifically immediate-future requirements for AI and autonomy. Products like Kite-Strike reinforce our commitment to supporting the warfighter with highly innovative and reliable computing solutions."

Kite-Strike is a fully rugged, SWaP-optimized embedded edge supercomputer, purpose-built for deployment in austere environments for demanding mission-critical workloads. Integrating the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ system-on-module, Kite-Strike supports force-protection high-resolution sensor systems and enables real-time AI inferencing and DL/ML capabilities at the edge. Kite-Strike is built on an open and modular architecture framework and is CMOA and MOSA-compliant.

Systel successfully demonstrated Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) AI capabilities with Kite-Strike to the US Army at a recent Project Convergence 2021 event.

"On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Systel on their Platinum-level honoree status," said Military & Aerospace Electronics editor-in-chief John Keller. "This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year."

Systel will showcase Kite-Strike and other rugged computing solutions at the 2021 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. from October 11-13 in booth 1352. Systel's booth will feature a continuous real-time AI demonstration with multiple Kite-Strike systems.

About Military & Aerospace Electronics Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications. Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

About Systel, Inc. Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged computer products and solutions Founded in 1988, Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions. All Systel products are proudly made in the USA in the company's headquarters in Sugar Land, TX. Systel is AS9100:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

