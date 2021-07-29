Syros To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, August 5, 2021

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) - Get Report, a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-595-4538 (domestic) or 636-812-6496 (international), and refer to conference ID 4156527. A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Syros PharmaceuticalsSyros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005069/en/