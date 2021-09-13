Syros To Present New Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of SY-5609 In Oral Presentation At ESMO Congress 2021

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly...

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) - Get Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, at the ESMO Congress 2021, taking place virtually September 16-21, 2021. The oral presentation will include safety, tolerability, and initial clinical activity data for SY-5609 in patients with breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancers, as well as in patients with solid tumors of any histology harboring Rb pathway alterations.

In separate poster presentations, Syros will present new preclinical data evaluating the antitumor and pharmacodynamic activity of intermittent dosing regimens for SY-5609 in ovarian cancer models, as well as new preclinical data evaluating antitumor activity of SY-5609 as a single agent and in combination with chemotherapy in KRAS-mutant models.

The abstracts for the two poster presentations are now available online on the ESMO conference website at: https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021/abstracts, and the presentations will become available for on-demand viewing starting September 16 at 08:30 CEST (September 16 at 2:30 a.m. ET). The abstract for the oral presentation on the Phase 1 dose-escalation data will remain embargoed until September 17 at 00:05 CEST (September 16 at 6:05 p.m. ET).

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Tolerability and Preliminary Clinical Activity of SY-5609, a Highly Potent and Selective Oral CDK7 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Session Date & Time:Monday, September 20, 17:30-18:30 CEST (11:30-12:30 p.m. ET) Presentation Time:17:55-18:00 CEST (11:55-12:00 p.m. ET) Session Title:Mini Oral Session: Developmental Therapeutics Presenter:Manish Sharma, M.D., START Midwest Abstract Number:518MO

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title:Preclinical Evaluation of Intermittent Dosing Regimens on Antitumor and PD Activity of SY-5609, a Potent and Selective Oral CDK7 Inhibitor, in Ovarian Cancer Xenografts Abstract Number:14P Presentation Title: SY-5609, a Highly Potent and Selective Oral CDK7 inhibitor, Exhibits Robust Antitumor Activity in Preclinical Models of KRAS Mutant Cancers as a Single Agent and in Combination with Chemotherapy Abstract Number:13P

Conference Call Information

Syros will host a conference call on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the new clinical and preclinical data for SY-5609, which will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2021.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-595-4538 (domestic) or 636-812-6496 (international) and refer to conference ID 4648345. A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference call.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005090/en/