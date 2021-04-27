Syracuse University Offering Cannabis Education Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanding cannabis industry is creating a demand for qualified workers with a broad range of skills. According to Business Wire , cannabis is the fastest growing industry in America. To address the critical need for workers in the industry, Syracuse University is partnering with Green Flower to offer non-credit certificates in Cannabis Education. Each online program includes three, 8-week fully online courses. Programs will cover the Business of Cannabis, Agriculture and Horticulture, Law and Policy and Healthcare and Medicine. These certificates will complement existing credentials and advance the knowledge and practice of cannabis for professionals across multiple sectors.

"These new market-sensitive certificates represent Syracuse University's role in supporting growth-oriented economic initiatives in New York State," says Michael Frasciello, dean of University College. "Online alternative credentials such as these certificates are designed to meet the growing demand for skills-based careers in emerging fields and sustainability-based industries, particularly among adult learners."

"Green Flower is honored to be working with Syracuse University and in particular the University College. We saw the commitment by the university of expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners as an obvious sign that the university wants to serve all types of students in every stage of their growth and careers, says Daniel Kalef, Vice President of Higher Education at Green Flower."

"With the new legalization of cannabis in New York and neighboring states, cannabis knowledge and education will be in high demand and extremely popular as people begin to navigate the legal cannabis landscape and find ways to be a part of the predicted record growth. We can think of no better university or group of people in the Empire State with whom to partner and are excited to begin offering these programs to the public this summer."

Courses begin June 28 and enrollment is open. For more information visit the website or email cannabisprograms@syr.edu .

University College is the academic college of continuing education and professional studies at Syracuse University. We offer innovative market-sensitive professional degrees, non-credit programs, credentials, and executive education.

