Syntr Health Technologies Announces An Oversubscribed $2.2 Million Seed Round To Accelerate Market Penetration Of FDA-Cleared SyntrFuge System

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntr Health Technologies, Inc ., a medical device company specializing in the processing of autologous adipose tissue, today announced a $2.2 million seed funding round, which includes previous investors, angels and surgeons participating in the round. Proceeds will be used to build out sales for its patented, FDA-cleared SyntrFuge System™, a single-use disposable medical device that uses a patient's own adipose tissue (also known as fat tissue) at the point of care. The implantation of adipose tissue is known to aid in the natural rejuvenation of soft tissue in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Its minimally invasive approach processes the tissue in minutes resulting in a quick and efficient procedure.

Syntr also announced today that Dane Shackleford has joined its board of directors. Shackleford has held C-level positions with multiple medical device companies, most notably VP of Sales at KCI (an Acelity Company) and VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Spiracur, a Negative Wound Pressure Therapy company, which was acquired by Acelity in 2015. Other recent positions include Chief Commercial Officer for Dallas, Texas-based Stasis. Prior to that, he was CCO at Newport Beach, California-based Evoke Neuroscience; and before that, he was a regional VP at Phillips. Shackleford also sits on the Advisory Board at California Lutheran University.

"This $2.2 million seed round has been and will be critical in ramping up sales of our FDA cleared SyntrFuge System, which is in the process of being sold to multiple VA hospitals and plastic surgery practices around the US,'' said Ahmed Zobi, Syntr Chief Executive Officer. "We are appreciative and thank all of our investors who participated in this round. We are equally pleased to welcome Dane Shackleford to our board, as his broad industry experience and high-level expertise will be invaluable to Syntr's commercialization efforts."

"I am thrilled to join Syntr's Board of Directors and support the company's amazing team of individuals and its promising technology," said Shackleford. "The benefits offered by Syntr's technology are substantial, including the ability for patients to use their own tissue versus the introduction of foreign materials, while also offering convenience, safety and cost savings. Additionally, the use in aesthetic procedures and the potential for future applications of the SyntrFuge System present a greater opportunity for significant market penetration and widespread adoption."

In a separate release today, the company announced FDA Clearance of their SyntrFuge System for harvesting, concentrating, and transferring of autologous adipose tissue, which is cleared for use in several surgical specialties when the transfer of harvested adipose tissue is desired.

Additionally, the company released and listed with FDA its Class I SyntrFPU 360 device, a reusable lab centrifuge that facilitates expedited processing, as an accessory to the SyntrFuge System.

About Syntr Health Technologies, Inc. Irvine, California-based Syntr Health Technologies, Inc. was founded by three engineers and incorporated in 2018, following the successful grant of an NIH Phase I SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research). The company's mission is to assist physicians with a device that accelerates adipose tissue processing at the point of care. Syntr Health Technologies is focused on becoming the market leader in automated adipose tissue processing, reducing recovery times, and improving quality of life. Syntr is headquartered at University Lab Partners, a premier wet lab incubator in the heart of Orange County.

About University Lab Partners University Lab Partners is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab and medtech incubator located in UCI Research Park in Irvine, CA. ULP is a professionally managed and equipped wet lab facility along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community. ULP is a project of The Beall Family Foundation.

