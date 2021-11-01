Synthetic Turf Council Announces New Board Of Directors

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) ( www.syntheticturfcouncil.org) announced the 2021-2022 Board of Directors at the Annual Membership Meeting on October 18-20, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.

For the 2021-2022 term, the Board Officers include Chairman Todd DeWolfe, VP of Business Development and Research, AstroTurf; Vice Chairman Mark Klementti, Sports Field Consultant, R.K. Associates; Secretary Holli Durchik, Project Manager, Foresite Design Inc.; Treasurer Shaun Garrity, National Sales Manager, USGreentech; Director-at-Large Terra Erickson, Sales Manager, Sportsfield Specialties Inc.; Immediate Past Chairman Laith Ross, Senior Principal, RossTarrant Architects.

Board of Directors include Thomas Boehme, CEO, Genan Inc.; Ed Norton, Partner, HNP, LLC; Eric O'Donnell, Managing Director, Sports Labs U.K. Ltd.; Shannan Powell, Senior Manager, ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay; Larry Ridgeway, President and CEO, PrecisionJet/TurfBond; Matt Ross, Regional Vice President, Shaw Sports Turf; Thomas Shay, Principal, Woodard & Curran.

"I'd like to congratulate all of our Board members and Award winners! With our industry leaders in place, the STC is in a strong position to improve the world through synthetic turf," said Dan Bond, STC President and CEO.

The fourth annual STC Awards Ceremony was held on Monday, October 18 and the winners are:

Lifetime Achievement: Tom Peeples , Universal Textile Technologies

, Universal Textile Technologies Volunteer of the Year: George Neagle , SYNLawn

, SYNLawn Rookie of the Year: Davis McDougal , SYNLawn

, SYNLawn Innovator: Sports Labs

Philanthropy: SYNLawn

Sustainability: Act Global

Landscape Project of the Year - Commercial: SYNLawn - City Square

Landscape Project of the Year - Recreation: Controlled Products/Synthetic Turf International - Hunter Park

Landscape Project of the Year - Residential: SYNLawn - Michigan Residential Wetlands

Sports Project of the Year - Single Field over 75,000 sq. ft.: Act Global - Bradenton Christian School

Sports Project of the Year - Multi-Field: SYNLawn - IN Children's Museum

The 2022 STC Annual Membership Meeting will be held on October 17-19, 2022 in Washington D.C.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)The STC is the world's largest member organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC is a resource for credible, independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. STC membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

For more information, visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.

