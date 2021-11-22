Synthetic Turf Council Announces First Female President And CEO

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) has named Melanie Taylor as its first female president and CEO of the national non-profit trade association for the synthetic turf industry.

After 13 years of working with the STC in several positions, most recently as Associate Director, Taylor is well-positioned for success with long-standing industry relationships and an extensive background in the trade association space since 2003.

"The STC is very fortunate to have Melanie," said Todd DeWolfe, Chairman of the STC Board of Directors and Vice President of Business Development and Research, AstroTurf. "She is the right leader at the right time, who brings a unique and credible reputation for value among members and stakeholders."

Taylor has demonstrated her commitment to the 18-year-old organization in many areas of responsibility, including member services, meetings, education, certification, governance, issues management and strategic planning.

"I am honored to continue my journey with the STC as its first woman president and collaborate with a strategic board of directors and member-focused staff to build an inclusive and innovative environment for an evolving industry," said Taylor.

Taylor succeeds Dan Bond, CAE, who served as president and CEO since 2016.

Prior to the STC, Taylor was the executive assistant for a national trade association in the protein and food distribution industry for five years.

Taylor received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from George State University in Atlanta, Georgia. She is an active member of the Georgia Society of Association Executives (GSAE) and American Society of Association Executives (ASAE).

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The STC is the world's largest organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports fields, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

